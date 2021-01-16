Australia vs India, Brisbane Test, Day 2 live: Thakur gets the breakthrough, Paine walking back
Live updates from Day 2 of the Gabba Test between Australia and India.
Live updates
Aus 311/6 after 99.2 overs: WICKET! Thakur gets India the breakthrough. Pitched it up, Paine’s feet didn’t move and Rohit Sharma takes the regulation catch in the slips. The stand with Green was worth 98. Paine c Rohit b Thakur 50(104)
Aus 311/5 after 99 overs: Fifty for Paine, off 102 balls. A gritty knock. But the one that India would rue in the last over in an edge from Green that hit Pant’s thigh and lobbed up. Rahane, at a very deep first slip, was unable to get to it in time. It was in the air for a while.
Aus 307/5 after 98 overs: Thakur into the attack. A change in the manner India will attack. The ball will be pitched further up as Thakur looks for swing.
Aus 307/5 after 97 overs: Things seem to be settling down and that isn’t good for India. Rahane would have been looking to get a few early wickets and then pick it up from there. No such luck.
Aus 303/5 after 96 overs: Australia go past the psychological 300-run mark. When Australia score 300+ in the first innings at the Gabba, they have lost one game at the venue. When they score 350+, they have never lost.
Aus 299/5 after 95 overs: Siraj, the bowler, almost managed to run out Green, the batsman. Green took a couple of steps outside the crease and was slow to get back. Siraj collected the ball played back to him and looked like he wasn’t going to throw but then spotted that Green was out of his crease and had a go at the stumps. If he had hit, Green was gone. Just missed.
Aus 298/5 after 94 overs: The Paine-Green partnership is already worth 85 and India will want to break this quickly.
Aus 293/5 after 93 overs: One run from the Siraj over. There is bounce and movement for sure but Australia have looked to score too.
Aus 292/5 after 92 overs: Two overs on the trot. India will need to build some pressure and this will help.
Aus 292/5 after 91 overs: Maiden over from Siraj and one in which he always sent back Paine. The Australian captain was a little late on the ball and almost played on. The ball bounced over the stumps and he survived.
Aus 292/5 after 90 overs: Particularly impressive about Natarajan is how accurate he has been. For someone who has not played too much red-ball cricket, the control has been impressive.
Aus 290/5 after 89 overs: Back-to-back 8-run overs for Australia to start the day. A little wayward from Siraj too.
Aus 282/5 after 88 overs: Two lovely straight drive and a couple of plays and misses to start the day. Green moves on to 36, Paine is on 38.
Stat alert: When Australia score 300+ at the Gabba, they have lost one game at the venue. When they score 350+, they have never lost.
After the close of play on Day 1, Labuschagne had this to say about the pitch: “I’ve never seen the Gabba crack up like that on Day 1. And if this heat continues, it’s going to be interesting come Day 4-5, what the wicket is like.”
Aus 274/5: Come Day 2, Rahane and Co will hold on to the chances that come their way. The inexperienced attack did their best and with a little more effort, India might have found themselves in a much better position.
Day 1 review: An under-strength India fought back in the final session to leave the fourth Test against Australia evenly poised after the opening day at the Gabba in Brisbane on Friday.
Australia finished the first day on 274 for five, with Cameron Green on 28 and Tim Paine alongside him on 38 to put the home side marginally in front on a benign Gabba wicket.
With the four-match series locked at 1-1, Australia need to win the final Test to regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
They looked certain to be in a much stronger position when they reached 200 for three shortly after tea, with Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade scoring freely.
But they lost Wade (45) to a rash attempted pull shot then Labuschagne for a superb 108 in the space of 13 runs to leave them at 213 for five, before Green and Paine steadied the innings against a tiring attack.
India’s efforts were especially admirable considering they were fielding two debutants in their bowling attack following injuries to Jasprit Bumrah and Ravi Ashwin.
They also lost fast bowler Navdeep Saini to a groin injury midway through the second session.
Labuschagne said despite missing so many frontline bowlers, the Indian attack was still potent.
“When you are playing really good teams, it doesn’t matter who comes in – everyone in that line-up is very disciplined,” he said.
“They understand their role. They’re very strong bowlers.
“I was disappointed today not to make a really big hundred but like I said, the Indian bowling was very disciplined, very strategic.”