Asian Games silver medalist Lakshay Sheoran of Haryana, made it a clean sweep in the men’s trap trials, winning the T2 competition on the back of a T1 trial win while youngsters Sarabjot Singh and Rhythm Sangwan made it a double for the state in 10m air pistol at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting range on Saturday.

Asian Games silver medallist Lakshay shot a solid 122 to top qualifying and then produced a 43 in the final to beat Prithviraj Tondaiman of Tamil Nadu at the ongoing national shooting trials in Delhi. The 22-year-old from Haryana had, on Wednesday, prevailed over Rajasthan’s Adhiraj Rathore 46-42 in the finals to claim the T1 trails.

Former junior world cup winner Sarabjot left a quality field behind in the men’s T2 10m air pistol final, shooting 242.6 to finish ahead of former world record holder Shahzar Rizvi (240.2) of the Air Force and ONGC’s Amanpreet Singh (218.8), who recorded a back-to-back podium finish.

T1 winner Saurabh Chaudhary fell behind to the sixth position after topping the qualification yet again, this time with a 587.

Manu Bhaker, too, topped the T2 qualifications in the women’s air pistol with a score of 583 before finishing third with a score of 220.4 in the final.

Rhythm shot 240.6 to finish at the top, outlasting a field which also included Tokyo 2020 quota holder Yashaswini Deswal and seasoned India shooters Anu Raj Singh and Shweta Singh in the finals. Uttar Pradesh’s Neha (240.1) finished in the second place.