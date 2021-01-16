Sylvain Bruneau, the coach of 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, said Saturday he tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving for the Australian Open, a result which sent 23 players into a two-week hotel lockdown.

In all, 47 players have been barred from practising in Melbourne after it was revealed that passengers on two charter flights – one from Abu Dhabi and one from Los Angeles – tested positive.

“I am deeply sorry to share that I have just tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival after travelling from Abu Dhabi,” Bruneau wrote in a media statement.

“I am extremely saddened and sorry for the consequences now on everyone’s shoulders sharing my flight. The rest of my team is negative and I sincerely hope that any further disruption is kept to a minimum.”

Bruneau said that he had tested negative within 72 hours of the flight’s departure from the Gulf and “felt perfectly fine when I boarded.”

He insisted he had followed all the protocols while in the Middle East. “I have no idea how I might have contracted this virus.”

The 47 players will not now be allowed out to practise and train for the five hours each day agreed to as part of their build-up to the opening major of the year, Tennis Australia said.

The Australian Open is due to start on February 8 after being moved from its usual January slot