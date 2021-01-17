Australia vs India, Brisbane Test, Day 3 live: Hazlewood strikes to send back Pujara
Live updates from Day 3 of the Gabba Test between Australia and India.
Live updates
India 118/3 after 44 overs: Green into the attack and he starts off with a maiden over.
India 118/3 after 43 overs: Agarwal looking less jittery in the middle than he has when he was opening the innings and that is a good sign too. Time for drinks.
India 116/3 after 42 overs: In the last 10 overs, India have got 38 runs. Australia haven’t been able to control the flow of runs as they would have liked.
India 110/3 after 41 overs: Hazlewood is just producing the goods at the moment. Rahane and Agarwal will need to be especially careful against him.
India 108/3 after 40 overs: Lyon continues from the other end. Rahane and Agarwal are both comfortable against spin and this won’t worry them too much for now.
Agarwal in ahead of Pant. No left-right combination.
India 105/3 after 38.5 overs: WICKET! Hazlewood zones in and gets the big wicket of Pujara. The batsman didn’t do much wrong. Just the perfect line and length from the big Aussie pacer. Earlier in the over, Pujara has fended off a short balll and was lucky that it fell safely but this time, he edged it to the keeper. Pujara c Paine b Hazlewood 25 (94)
India 105/2 after 38 overs: Double change. Lyon comes on from the other end and Pujara immediately jumps out of crease. Rahane starting to look more settled too.
India 98/2 after 37 overs: Hazlewood into the attack. Replaces Cummins.
India 97/2 after 36 overs: Pujara gets three with a firm down the ground. He has generally looked like he has better intent today.
India 94/2 after 35 overs: Rahane with his best shot off the morning. Just stood tall and punched it for three runs. India have got through the first 30 mins and the sun is now peeking out too.
India 89/2 after 34 overs: Pujara showing the willingness to punish the loose ball and showing a lot more adventure than he usually does. He is riding the bounce well so far.
India 82/2 after 33 overs: The only runs in the over came off a short ball that went way over Paine’s hand. There is bounce in this wicket and Cummins was just testing it out.
India 78/2 after 32 overs: Another edge from Rahane’s bat goes through the gap between third slip and gully. Starc is getting the ball to move and troubling the India skipper. Pujara follows it up with a four through point off a wide delivery.
India 69/2 after 31 overs: Pujara plays out another maiden over. No rush. No rush.
India 69/2 after 30 overs: Edged and four. Genuine edge from Rahane, a nervy push and it went straight between third slip and gully. Good catchable height too. India trail by 300 runs now.
India 65/2 after 29 overs: One short delivery and Rahane helped it along for a single. Didn’t get too high and the India skipper was in control.
India 64/2 after 28 overs: Starc in from the other end for just his fourth over, Paine took him out of the attack after the initial spell and just didn’t bring him back yesterday. Pujara plays out a maiden over.
India 64/2 after 27 overs: Cummins starts things off with a test over. Rahane gets two runs to get his day going.
Overcast conditions to start Day 3. Pujara, Rahane hold the key for Team India as they resume on 62/2.
Day 2 review: The deciding fourth Test between Australia and India in Brisbane hung in the balance on Saturday after a massive thunderstorm caused play to be abandoned following the tea break on the second day.
The Gabba was saturated during the storm, which began during the tea break, and while the ground drained quickly, the umpires decided the outfield was too wet to allow play to continue.
India will resume on Sunday at 62 for two, 307 runs behind Australia’s first innings total of 369, with Cheteshwar Pujara on eight alongside skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who was on two.
Australia had earlier claimed the vital wicket of Rohit Sharma 20 minutes before tea to seize the momentum.
Sharma had been in full flow, striking 44 stylish runs from 74 deliveries with six boundaries.
But with the score on 60 for the loss of opener Shubman Gill (7), Sharma threw his wicket away when he charged off-spinner Nathan Lyon, only managing to sky a ball to Mitchell Starc at deep mid-on.
The Australian off-spinner is playing his 100th Test match and is closing in on 400 wickets – Sharma was his 397th.
Earlier, after resuming at 274 for five on Saturday morning, Australia lost five wickets in the first session including the overnight batsmen Tim Paine and Cameron Green.
Paine and Green had started aggressively on a flat batting wicket and looked to push the score beyond 400.
But shortly after reaching his half-century, Paine chased a wide ball from Shardul Thakur (3-94) and edged to Sharma at third slip to leave Australia 311 for six.
Green survived a sharp chance on 45 off Washington Sundar but two runs later, the off-spinner got his revenge when he bowled the Australian number six for 47.
Thakur, playing only his second Test, took his third wicket when he trapped Cummins leg-before for two to leave the hosts struggling at 315 for seven.
However, Lyon and Starc went on the attack and the score raced to 354 before Sundar bowled Lyon around his legs after his quickfire 24 off 22 deliveries.
When T. Natarajan bowled Josh Hazlewood to end the innings, the inexperienced Indian attack had completed an impressive comeback on a hot and humid Brisbane morning.