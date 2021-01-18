Mohammed Siraj led the way for India’s bowling attack in just his third Test by picking up a five-wicket haul in Australia’s second innings in the fourth and final Test at the Gabba in Brisbane.

The 26-year-old did well on a challenging day for India, picking off wickets in Australia’s middle-order to help India dismiss the hosts for 294 in their second innings. The pick of his dismissals was that of a well-set Steve Smith and he was understandably emotional at the end, when he dismissed Josh Hazlewood for his fifth wicket.

The other star with the ball for India was Shardul Thakur, who picked a four-for after playing a key hand with the bat as well on Sunday.

India were set a target of 328 to win the fourth Test after they bowled Australia out for 294 midway through the final session on day four on Monday.

Steve Smith top scored for the Australians with 55, while opener David Warner made 48. The series stands at 1-1.

Here are the reactions to Siraj’s five-for and India’s valiant bowling effort.

The moment Mohammed Siraj broke through for his first five-wicket haul in Test cricket! @VodafoneAU | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/xZgHvrVgZE — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 18, 2021

A standing ovation as Mohammed Siraj picks up his maiden 5-wicket haul.#AUSvIND #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/e0IaVJ3uA8 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 18, 2021

Mohammed Siraj takes his first Test five-wicket haul 👏 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/6Ulqzwn8sp — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 18, 2021

Having to toil in first class cricket is so important. It shows in both, #siraj and #Shardulthakur performance. You could bowl spells after spells in test matches if you have done that regularly in domestic cricket. Well done to both of them! — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 18, 2021

It’s no consolation, or small consolation. But given Mohammed Siraj lost his dad while in Australia and choose to stay on tour, you have to feel very pleased for him that he has ended the series with his first 5 wicket haul in test cricket. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) January 18, 2021

“You’ll end up with a five-wicket haul in this Test series. Your father’s dua (blessing) is with you,” is what the two head coaches had told Mohammad Siraj when he went for practice following his dad’s passing. Two months later. A Star is Born #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/juxfZEJUe9 — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) January 18, 2021

5 for Siraj.. 5 For his dad ❤️ — Prithi Ashwin (@prithinarayanan) January 18, 2021

Wonderful moment for Mohammed Siraj. Deserving in so many ways but even more so because of what he’s been through the last few months. His father would be so proud. And that big beaming smile from Thakur. You’d get emotional no matter who you were supporting! #AUSvsIND — Isa Guha (@isaguha) January 18, 2021

A bowling attack with sum total of 4 tests between them has taken 20 wickets against a Full strength Aussie team. It doesn't matter what happens now, this team has made us EXTREMELY PROUD 🔥🔥🔥 #AUSvsIND — Kartik Jayaraman (@elitecynic) January 18, 2021

Some of the best athletes are those who take the emotion out of their performance. They are mature performers, repeating skill irrespective of emotion of the moment.



But after, emotion leaks out.



We just saw both things with #Siraj. — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) January 18, 2021

A five-wicket haul is a fitting reward for Siraj. And as he points to the sky you can see how much it means to him. #AUSvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) January 18, 2021

Mohammed #Siraj can write an unforgettable autobiography with just the last 5 years of his life. From bowling with a red ball for the first time to earning a five-for at the GABBA! What an inspiring story for us all to take heart from. Great support from #Shardul ♥️#INDvsAUS — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 18, 2021

That's an incredibly good value 13-wicket debut Test series for Siraj; has looked at home with so much extra responsibility #ausvInd — Daniel Brettig (@danbrettig) January 18, 2021

Mohammed Siraj five wicket haul, hello! 😍😍 #AUSvIND — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) January 18, 2021

So happy for Md Siraj, been through an enormous amount the last few months, he thoroughly deserves this five-for. #AUSvIND

Game on - 328 the target, let's hope the weather behaves! — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) January 18, 2021

🖐️ Five wickets

🏏 19.5 overs

🦁 A lion's heart



He has seen incredible up and downs in this series, but Mohammad Siraj finishes with a five-wicket haul in his final bowling innings. What a story ♥️#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/zQ49GQclPT — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) January 18, 2021

Oh this game. Brings out all my emotions. Heart is filled with pride & happiness for Siraj & @imShard :)

Now I’m getting super nervous. Need Rohit to get a calming double hundred or some rain to de stress.#AUSvsIND #GabbaTest — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) January 18, 2021

Lost his father. But chose to stay in Australia.

Got racially abused....but didn’t let that affect him.

Became the leader of the attack in only his third Test. And he’s taken a five-for. Love and respect for you Siraj. 👏👏 #AusvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 18, 2021

Well bowled Mohammad Siraj. Your development as this tour has progressed has been heartwarming. Wish you a long career. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 18, 2021

One of the many incredible stories of Team India is that of Mohd Siraj..

To lose your father, stay back in Aus, make your India debut, pick up 5 wickets.. and do it with a smile all through.. super stuff! Well done Siraj! #INDvsAUS — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) January 18, 2021

Just a Mohammed Siraj appreciation tweet. Debut in the 2nd Test of the series, now leader of the attack in the 4th Test. Has run in hard non-stop throughout. Now, two wickets in one over to potentially turn the game on its head at Gabba. Super impressive. — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) January 18, 2021

Siraj leading with Thakur who just missed a fifer himself cheering him on with a broad smile. This team ❤️



Also, I know people are going to harp on his batting failures but I'll talk about how brilliant Rahane has been with limited resources, especially in this Test. pic.twitter.com/y3wFwlx6HC — RandomCricketPhotos&Videos (@RandomCricketP1) January 18, 2021

Siraj hugging Bumrah after taking the five-wicket haul at Gabba. Moment of this Test. pic.twitter.com/Ae3WzeSEAe — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 18, 2021

My favourite part of the morning was seeing the delight on Sharduls face for his bowling partner when he took the catch to give Siraj his 5th. Remember he too was in line for 5! Great teams always bask in each others success #AUSvsIND — Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) January 18, 2021