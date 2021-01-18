I-League side and former champions Aizawl FC have mutually agreed to part ways with coach Stanley Rozario as the coach won’t be able to join the team in the ongoing season owing to personal family commitments, the club announced on Monday.

“Presently, Mr Stanley is not able to join the club in the ongoing season due to personal family commitments (Daughter’s Wedding) for which his presence is required. Understanding his concern, the club have agreed to mutually part ways with him,” the club said in a statement.

CLUB STATEMENT: Aizawl FC and Head coach Henry Standly Rozario have mutually agreed to part ways. #AizawlFC #ThePeoplesClub pic.twitter.com/zexglbAK8O — Aizawl FC (@AizawlFC) January 18, 2021

Rozario joined the team midway through the 2018-’19 season and guided Aizawl to a seventh-place finish before helping the club win their thrid Mizoram Premier League title.

However, last season Aizawl were in danger of relegation and were in the tenth position when the season was halted and later cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mizoram club made a losing start to the 2020-’21 season with a 1-0 defeat to Punjab FC.