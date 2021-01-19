Shubman Gill left the cricketing world in awe on Tuesday with a superb knock of 91 runs on day five of the fourth and final Test between India and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane.

The 21-year-old right-hander was in good touch throughout his innings and played a number of cracking strokes to keep India in the chase. The visitors lost Rohit Sharma (7) early on day five but that didn’t stop Gill from playing his natural game.

Gill (91 off 146 balls), with his easy on the eye batting, repeatedly peppered the off-side field during his 114-run second-wicket stand with Cheteshwar Pujara.

Against Nathan Lyon, Gill came down the track to hit a flowing cover drive even as the seasoned off-spinner’s tactic of not having close-in fielders on the off-side invited sharp criticism from Shane Warne, who was on air.

Among Gill’s shots, the back-foot punch off Josh Hazlewood would stay with any fan for the longest time. He also used Mitchell Starc’s bounce to cut and pull him with authority. His three boundaries in one Starc over made the commentator’s remark that it was live broadcast, not a highlights package.

Eventually, Gill became Lyon’s 398th Test wicket when edged a wide-ish delivery to be caught at first slip by Steve Smith.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Gill’s incredible knock:

Shubman Gill is a joy to watch — Shai Hope (@shaidhope) January 19, 2021

#INDvAUS

Gill, you take care of the 200 runs.

Pujara, you take care of the 54 overs. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) January 19, 2021

This is no longer a statement from Shubman Gill. It’s a declaration. He’s no longer the next big thing. He’s The Big Thing #AUSvIND — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) January 19, 2021

Shubman Gill



That’s the tweet — Carlos Brathwaite (@TridentSportsX) January 19, 2021

Gill has taken a leaf out of Sehwag’s batsmanship manual. Many leaves in fact: scorching drives off the back foot through the covers, upper cuts, pulls and hooks, and most importantly the derring do to play these in daunting circumstances. Heady! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 19, 2021

What a gem from Gill. He just makes you watch cricket. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 19, 2021

Gill is India's leading run getter while Siraj is the leading wicket taker. Who would have thought? Historic series in the making. #AUSvIND — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) January 19, 2021

Gill goes long - and sends the ball over the rope and down the race!



Live #AUSvIND: https://t.co/qvYTMSiZsl pic.twitter.com/6MoNCPJM07 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 19, 2021

Shubman Gill is a serious player!!!!! — Sam Billings (@sambillings) January 19, 2021

Shubman Gill looks like a man on a mission 👀#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/cuUuglZfiu — ICC (@ICC) January 19, 2021

India’s top run-scorer: Shubman Gill

India’s highest wicket-taker: Siraj

Both played only three Tests.

Who would have thought that this was possible for a series Down Under?



Stats courtesy @gaurav_sundar #AusvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 19, 2021

Nice Garry. Australia finally gets a breakthrough. Shubman Gill, the 21 year old playing fearless cricket for team India, nicks it to Smudge. Brilliant innings though by him, gone for 91. (I was holding my breath for the 100) 🇮🇳🇦🇺 #AUSvIND — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) January 19, 2021

Shubman Gill is the youngest visiting player to be dismissed in nervous 90s in Tests in Australia - 21y 129d.#AUSvsIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) January 19, 2021

Shubman Gill is a national treasure. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) January 19, 2021

Gill is the future...that’s for sure. But now, it’s up to the selectors/team management to make him the present of Indian cricket too. In all formats. He’s THAT good. #AusvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 19, 2021

An outstanding knock from Shubman Gill comes to an end on 91. The elegant batsman misses out on a maiden ton. He batted for 146 balls, hit 8x4, 2x6 and shared a 114-run stand with Pujara. #TeamIndia #AUSvIND



Played @RealShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/yCjUQiaSDg — BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2021

Performance of Shubman Gill in the Test series against Australia:



45(65)

35*(36)

50(101)

31(64)

7(15)

91(146)



259 runs from 3 Tests at an average of 51.80 including 2 fifty against Starc, Cummins, Lyon, Hazlewood. pic.twitter.com/oFa7clL8AR — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 19, 2021

Shubman Gill's 91 at Gabba has to be on par with Sachin Tendulkar's 114 at WACA in Feb 1992.#AUSvIND #INDvAUS — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 19, 2021

Shubman Gill, just remember the name — Vipul Goyal (@HumorouslyVipul) January 19, 2021

The way @RealShubmanGill batted today he definitely deserved a century- but I’m sure there are many that lie ahead in his future. Amazing talent and more importantly has the mental strength to handle pressure. #future #class #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/D1tqCr1x2r — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 19, 2021

Gill sure has been a find in this series. If anyone wants to make an audio compilation of his clean skin bat on ball I am hear for it. #AUSvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) January 19, 2021

Oh no! Well played @ShubnamGill — Prithi Ashwin (@prithinarayanan) January 19, 2021

Gill taking revenge on Starc for not turning up for KKR 💜 — Prithvi (@Prithvi1017) January 19, 2021