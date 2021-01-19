PV Sindhu claimed a straight-game win over Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan to make an impressive start to her women’’s singles campaign at the Toyota Thailand Open Super 1000 tournament in Bangkok on Tuesday.

In second of the back-to-back events in Thailand, Sindhu negotiated a tricky opening fixture.

A week after losing against Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt in the first event of the Asia leg, Sindhu showed great discipline and focus to see off world No 12 Busanan 21-17, 21-13 in the opening match.

The win took Sindhu’s head-to-head count against Busanan to 11-1. The only time the Indian lost to the Thai player was at the Hong Kong Open in 2019.

Sindhu will face either Korea’’s Sung Ji Hyun or Soniia Cheah in the second round.

