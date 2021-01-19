Rishabh Pant played a knock for the ages as India defeated Australia by three wickets in the fourth and final Test at the Gabba in Brisbane. The victory led India to a 2-1 victory in the series and helped them retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

After his sensational 97 in the epic drawn Test as the Sydney Cricket Ground, Pant delivered another memorable knock for the Indian team. Only this time his unbeaten innings of 89 runs from 138 balls, which included nine fours and a six, took India to victory.

Walking in to bat at No 5 on Tuesday, with India’s score being 167/3 as they chased a total of 328, Pant took his time to settle in before playing his shots.

The 23-year-old left-hander hit some classical cover-drives off the Australian fast bowlers and went after senior off-spinner Nathan Lyon once again.

With the final session of the match heading towards a tense finish as India needed about a run-a-ball to win, Pant timed the chase to perfection and finished the match with a drive past mid-off for four.

“This is the biggest thing in my life right now,” said Pant after his superb effort. ‘I want to win matches for India, I’m happy I did it today.”

Watch highlights of Rishabh Pant’s knock here:

