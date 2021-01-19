Saving seven match points, Sameer Verma shocked world No 10 Lee Zii Jia at the Toyota Thailand Open Super 1000 tournament in Bangkok on Tuesday to advance to the second round.

On a day when the Indian contingent made a good start to the tournament, the highlight was the lion-hearted performance by world no. 31 Sameer, who stunned eighth seed Lee 18-21 27-25 21-19 in a thrilling opening match.

He was down 10-18 in the second game after losing the first and later faced seven match points against the Malaysian rising star but fought back handsomely to force the decider and later pocket the win.

Watch the highlights below: