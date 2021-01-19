The Indian team was on cloud nine after their exhilarating Test series win in Australia on Tuesday and paid rich tribute to their teammates after the fightback win.

Ajinkya Rahane and Co pulled off a record run-chase in a thrilling final session to hand Australia their first defeat at Brisbane’s Gabba ground since 1988 and win their second successive Test series Down Under. Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant starred with a swashbuckling 89 not out as the injury-depleted visitors overhauled the 328-run target with three overs to go, winning by three wickets.

What made the Border-Gavaskar series win even more special was the stunning turnaround after India were bowled out for their lowest Test score of 36 to lose the first Test in Adelaide, before bouncing back to win the second in Melbourne.

The visitors, ravaged by injuries and captain Virat Kohli’s absence for paternity leave, then bravely batted throughout the final day to draw the third Test in Sydney.

Here’s a look at what the Indian players said of the resilient team and epic win.

Proud to be a part of this unit 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/bZZupXEAfE — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) January 19, 2021

Overcome with emotion and filled with pride. The character & skill shown by the entire squad has been commendable. Moments like these make the countless hours of toil and practice truly worth it.



Thank you for all the support and wishes 👍 🇮🇳#TeamIndia #InItTogether #AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/y0mgcZp0Cy — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) January 19, 2021

An indescribable feeling for an indestructible team. No matter what hardships came our way we made it through. Everyone played fearlessly and it was truly a treat to watch. A game to remember forever. @BCCI pic.twitter.com/kMuXBTEbkK — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) January 19, 2021

This is a win we’re never forgetting, this is a win for the ages! So proud of this team, Jai Hind 🇮🇳 CHAMPIONS🏆 pic.twitter.com/9KzLG28QaJ — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) January 19, 2021

When the chips are down. You push harder.💪💪 A series we can never forget. 😍 Through the tough times we always believed and backed ourselves and this series win proves with belief you can achieve everything.💯🙏@BCCI pic.twitter.com/uPPhzmFHAT — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) January 19, 2021

Good evening from Gabba!! I am sorry I couldn’t play here but thanks for hosting us and playing some hard cricket during these tough times. We will remember this series forever! @tdpaine36 @CricketAus — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) January 19, 2021

Undoubtedly, one of the best series I've been a part of. Everyone stood up to the challenge when it mattered the most; a sign of a champion team.

LOVE THIS TEAM! 🙌🏻#TeamIndia #DownUnder #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/FHQ8xayyUA — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) January 19, 2021

WHAT A WIN!!! Yessssss. To everyone who doubted us after Adelaide, stand up and take notice. Exemplary performance but the grit and determination was the standout for us the whole way. Well done to all the boys and the management. Enjoy this historic feat lads. Cheers 👏🏼🇮🇳 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/CgWElgOOO1 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 19, 2021

There’s only one way to keep a team happy, keep winning 😉 pic.twitter.com/ImkkoGvH4M — Shubman Gill (@RealShubmanGill) January 19, 2021

Goosebumps!!! — Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) January 19, 2021

Happy Endings come after a story with lots of ups and down. #HistoricWin



📸 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/EBiEN87Nul — Navdeep Saini (@navdeepsaini96) January 19, 2021

The last couple of months have been surreal. My time with #TeamIndia has been the best of my life. Playing Test cricket for India was a dream. We have overcome many hurdles on this tour to win this series. Overwhelmed with your support.🙏🇮🇳 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/0n41k8j5h6 — Natarajan (@Natarajan_91) January 19, 2021

A moment We’ll cherish forever! 😍

Everyone stood up, gave it everything, supporting each other to do their best. Most importantly we never gave up 💪

This is one of the finest performances for us! So proud of this special win. Jai Hind 🇮🇳💯 pic.twitter.com/sD7Zm5COgK — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) January 19, 2021

An epic series win that'll go down as one of our finest performances ever. Ups and downs but never gave up. On the road, away from home, innumerable injuries but the will to fight always high no matter the odds. A win we will cherish forever. Well done boys. We are so proud.🇮🇳👏 pic.twitter.com/w8d5hVNiJP — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) January 19, 2021