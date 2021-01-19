The Indian team was on cloud nine after their exhilarating Test series win in Australia on Tuesday and paid rich tribute to their teammates after the fightback win.
Ajinkya Rahane and Co pulled off a record run-chase in a thrilling final session to hand Australia their first defeat at Brisbane’s Gabba ground since 1988 and win their second successive Test series Down Under. Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant starred with a swashbuckling 89 not out as the injury-depleted visitors overhauled the 328-run target with three overs to go, winning by three wickets.
Watch: A day-by-day recap of India’s incredible Test series triumph over Australia
What made the Border-Gavaskar series win even more special was the stunning turnaround after India were bowled out for their lowest Test score of 36 to lose the first Test in Adelaide, before bouncing back to win the second in Melbourne.
The visitors, ravaged by injuries and captain Virat Kohli’s absence for paternity leave, then bravely batted throughout the final day to draw the third Test in Sydney.
Here’s a look at what the Indian players said of the resilient team and epic win.