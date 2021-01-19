Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Tuesday revealed that she had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month but has recovered since then.

The six-time Grand Slam winner put up a post on her official Twitter account, describing her experience and urging people to take precautions seriously.

“Just a bit of info as to what’s been going on since the year began.. I had contracted Covid 19 - I am healthy and absolutely fine now by grace of the almighty but I just wanted to share my experience,” Sania wrote.

The 34-year-old said she didn’t experience any severe symptoms of the dreaded virus but it was difficult staying away from her son. She she had contracted the virus despite taking all precautions and urged everyone to wear masks and maintain hand hygiene.

“..this virus is no joke, I took all the precautions as I could but still contracted it. We must do everything we can to protect our friends and family... wear your masks, wash your hands and protect yourself and your loved ones, we are in this fight together,” she said.

Here’s her full post