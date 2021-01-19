Indian badminton star B Sai Praneeth was withdrawn from the Toyota Thailand Open after he tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Kidmabi Srikanth has also been forced to withdraw after he came in contact with Sai Praneeth at the official hotel.

His mandatory PCR test returned positive on Monday and has been taken to the hospital for further observation and testing, where he will be required to stay for a minimum of ten days, according to a release by the Badminton World Federation.

Sai Praneeth was to play Malaysia’s Daren Liew in the first round on Wednesday while Srikanth who won his first-round match against Sitthikom Thammasin 21-11 21-11 in 37 minutes on Tuesday

Srikanth though had returned a negative test on Monday and hasn’t tested positive since arriving in Thailand. He is currently self-isolating.

Earlier on Tuesday, PV Sindhu and Sameer Verma notched up wins to reach the next round while Saina Nehwal and Sourabh Verma bowed out.

In the doubles category Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa advanced in the mixed doubles while in the men’s doubles, Satwiksairaj along with Chirag Shetty defeated fellow Indian pair of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy.