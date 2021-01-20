IPL 2021 retention live: KXIP release Maxwell, RR appoint Samson as captain, CSK let go of Jadhav
As IPL franchises decide which player will be retained or released, we bring you updates from around the league.
Follow IPL 2020 coverage on Scroll.in here.
IPL 2020: The Field’s dream team – Surya, Bumrah, ABD among unanimous picks but who else makes it?
Live updates
Official update from RR in case you missed: Sanju Samson will be the captain
Released RR players: Steve Smith, Ankit Rajpoot, Oshane Thomas, Akash Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Anirudha Joshi, Shashank Singh
Official update: Players released by CSK are Shane Watson (retired), Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, M Vijay, Monu Singh
CSK’s Kasi Vishwanathan (via Star Sports): We won’t change our strategies because of one bad year. Suresh Raina has been one of the most consistent batsmen in IPL, we are confident he’ll do well.
Official update from Kolkata Knight Riders: Despite reports about Dinesh Karthik possibly being released, KKR have retained a large chunk of their players.
Released players: Tom Banton, Chris Green, Nikhil Naik, Siddharth M and Siddhesh Lad
On Star Sports broadcast: Scott Styris says he cannot understand the decisions by RCB, they are panicking he reckons when they don’t have to.
Official update from Delhi Capitals:
Released: Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Alex Carey, Jason Roy
Official update from Kings XI Punjab:
Retained players: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel
Released players: Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sheldon Cottrell, Jimmy Neesham, Krishnappa Gowtham, Tajinder Singh.
Sunrisers update: 22 players retained, no surprises there.
Rajasthan Royals:
RR Lead owner Manoj Badale:
“We’re happy to retain the core of our squad ahead of IPL 2021. We’ve got a talented group that underperformed overall last season and will be wanting to correct that. It is a well balanced squad and we are excited for the season ahead.”
“We would like to thank all of the players for their effort through the course of the previous seasons, and for always maintaining the Rajasthan Royals values. I would especially like to thank Steve Smith for everything that he has done as a leader and captain of the Royals. His contribution on the field, and his contribution off the field, especially towards the development of some of our young players, both as a captain and mentor has been immense.”
Speaking on the captaincy transition, Manoj said:
“The Rajasthan Royals captaincy is a post for which we are lucky to have had so many greats of the game – Warne, Dravid, Watson, Rahane, and most recently Steve Smith. Steve has been a great player and great leader for the Royals, and we want to thank him for his contribution to the franchise.
“As the IPL has grown, the captaincy has become a year-round task, and as such strong local Indian leadership has become increasingly important. Sanju made his debut as a Royal, and it has been a joy to watch his development over the last 8 years. He is the ideal person to lead the Royals into the 2021 season.”
KXIP: It’s official. Maxwell has been released by Kings XI. Also Cottrell, Mujeeb, Viljoen, Neesham, Karun Nair, K Gowtham have been released by KXIP.
MI: The champions have released a few overseas pacers. Lasith Malinga, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter Nile released.
RR: Big news from Star Sports (confirmed by Royals’ Manoj Badale). Sanju Samson to be captain for Rajasthan Royals next season.
CSK: Players released Chawla, Harbhajan among others. Standby for full confirmation.
RCB: Big news is that Chris Morris, Moeen Ali and Aaron Finch have been released by RCB.
KXIP: According to ESPNCricinfo, Glenn Maxwell has been released.
CSK UPDATE: No official list of names available yet, but CSK have hinted there are six players to be released. Harbhajan Singh confirmed earlier in the day he was one of them.
RCB list of players retained: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Josh Philippe, Kane Richardson, Pawan Deshpande
05.37 pm: Rajasthan Royals, as reported earlier in the day, have released Steve Smith. Smith was their captain during the 2020 season.
05.33 pm: The first big news is from RCB
05.30 pm: Hello all and welcome to the live updates on the Indian Premier League retention day.
In Indian men’s cricket at the moment, there is not much time to pause and reflect. After the madness in Brisbane on Tuesday, attention immediately turned to the squad for England vs India Test series starting in Chennai in February. On the day after, there is anticipation surrounding IPL 2021 as teams are expected to announce their retentions shortly. We will bring you the live updates as and when we get the news.
The final list of retained players of the IPL franchises will be announced starting 6 PM today on official broadcaster Star Sports.
Follow IPL 2020 coverage on Scroll.in here.