Ajinkya Rahane, who led India to a historic Test series win in Australia, was given a grand welcome when he got back home in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old had taken over the captaincy of the Indian team from Virat Kohli after the first Test defeat and went on to lead his players to a 2-1 series win.

Accompanied by his wife and child, Rahane was welcomed in a grand way as he reached his home in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Indian captain Ajinkya Rahane gets a grand welcome after reaching home today.



🎥 @Gampa_cricketpic.twitter.com/B45SHmongG — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) January 21, 2021

The welcome @ajinkyarahane88 rahane received from his society,

The australia series was to show how strong indian bench is 😍@cricketaakash #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/3UOfLMRuIm — BOL BACHAN😎 (@hiteshpatelabcd) January 21, 2021

Ajinkya Rahane's welcome at home. pic.twitter.com/TGlOOlC0wW — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 21, 2021