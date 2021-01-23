India’s historic victory in Australia had several classy knocks, some tremendous spells and a host of players overcoming the pain barrier.

However, behind this herculean effort were several unsung heroes. Captain Ajinkya Rahane, who led from the front, acknowledged that fact. Speaking after the win in Brisbane, Rahane praised the attitude of Kuldeep Yadav who didn’t get a chance during the series and asked him to keep working hard as he would play a big part during the home series against England.

The Indian captain who came in for Virat Kohli also hailed the collective effort of the Indian team that led to the victory.

Here is a clip of Rahane’s speech after the win in Brisbane

Also watch: Ravi Shastri’s speech after the victory in Brisbane.