Fresh from leading India to an iconic Test series win in Australia, Ajinkya Rahane said that his century as captain in the Boxing Day Test will remain special as it paved the way for the overall victory.

The 32-year-old took over the team’s reins from Virat Kohli after the 36 all debacle in the opening Test at Adelaide and had led from the front at Melbourne, producing a master-class 112.

Then, Rahane had believed his century at Lord’s remains his best. However, he has now admitted that he didn’t quite realise the value of his Melbourne effort that eventually became a building block for India’s 2-1 series win against Australia.

“Winning the Test match and winning the series is the priority for me rather than my own achievements,” Rahane told Sports Today.

“But yes Melbourne Test hundred was really special. I said in Melbourne that my Lord’s hundred was special but many people told me that I think Melbourne hundred was better than my Lord’s hundred.

“I did not know how to react to that. But now I realised, given the circumstances after the Adelaide Test match, Melbourne Test was really crucial for the series and yes I thought Melbourne innings was really special,” Rahane further said.

India were bundled out for their lowest-ever Test score of 36 in their second innings as Australia claimed an eight-wicket win in the series-opener to take a 1-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

But the Indian team, despite not having Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami, rose to the occasion in the next Test with stand-in skipper Rahane leading the side to a memorable victory in Melbourne. Further depleted, they drew the Sydney Test and then won the Brisbane Test in a phenomenal manner with a second-string team.

Watch the full interview here: