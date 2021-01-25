Chelsea have sacked head coach Frank Lampard after a run of five defeats in eight matches in the Premier League, the club confirmed on Monday.

The club are struggling in ninth place in the Premier League table, 11 points behind leaders Manchester United.

A hat-trick from Tammy Abraham helped the Blues progress into the FA Cup fifth round on Sunday with a 3-1 win over Luton.

But that result was not enough to save Lampard’s job who leaves midway through his three-year contract at the club.

“This was a very difficult decision for the club, not least because I have an excellent personal relationship with Frank and I have the utmost respect for him,” said owner Roman Abramovich.

“He is a man of great integrity and has the highest of work ethics. However, under current circumstances we believe it is best to change managers,” he added.

According to multiple reports in the United Kingdom, former PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel is set to take over as the new head coach but the club in its statement refused to comment on the new head coach of the club.

Chelsea’s record goalscorer signed a three-year deal in 2019 and despite a transfer ban, led them to the FA Cup final and a fourth-place finish in his first managerial campaign at Stamford Bridge.

Despite spending £220 million ($300 million) on new players including Ben Chilwell, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner it has failed to translate into improved results.

His points-per-game average of 1.67 is the fourth-lowest of any permanent Chelsea manager in the Premier League.