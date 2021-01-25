Chelsea sacked manager Frank Lampard on Monday after a poor run of results left them languishing in mid-table in the Premier League.

The Stamford Bridge club said it had been a “very difficult decision” to part ways with the 42-year-old, who is the club’s record goal-scorer.

Chelsea are struggling in ninth place in the Premier League table, 11 points behind leaders Manchester United.

They have lost five of their past eight Premier League matches after a good start to the season.

But Lampard’s sacking, a club legend was a decision that was lot tougher than previous coaching dismissals and it was for the first time since Roman Abramovic took over the club that he was quoted in a club statement.

While plenty of Chelsea supporters were left heartbroken, there were a few that saw this coming.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Lampard’s dismissal as Chelsea head coach.

Absolutely gutted.



Frank Lampard is, and always will be, a legend of Chelsea Football Club.



💙 pic.twitter.com/wfzIEuOyTC — Chelsea Supporters’ Trust (@ChelseaSTrust) January 25, 2021

Frank Lampard helped give Chelsea Football Club a hugely promising future. His handprints will be on our success for years & years to come. Absolutely gutted it didn’t work out but to me his everlasting legacy lives on even stronger now.



Super Frank 💙 pic.twitter.com/nkACvjFosD — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) January 25, 2021

Frank Lampard did a good job last season but there were a lot of caveats. Expectations up this season and no sign of progress, even in some of the wins. Hard to think of many good Chelsea performances this year. No surprise he’s gone ... just a surprise it’s after a win #cfc — Jacob Steinberg (@JacobSteinberg) January 25, 2021

Really feel for Frank Lampard. What he achieved last year was amazing given the circumstances. This season has been so far from normal, extraordinary times to manage a team in, and he will have been desperate to make it work and turn things around. — Jules Breach (@julesbreach) January 25, 2021

Frank Lampard took the job when nobody else would touch us, gave us a top 4 finish and brought through several youth players.



Without that CL football Havertz and Werner wouldn't be here.



Those claiming Frank achieved nothing are talking bollocks. — Gus Mears (@gusmears1905) January 25, 2021

Chelsea board might be relieved there are no fans on Wednesday against Wolves. They might have had a near mutiny on their hands. — Ian Darke (@IanDarke) January 25, 2021

Chelsea Football Club has today parted company with its fanbase https://t.co/CKDChvdw8t — Mungo (@NotMungoJerry) January 25, 2021

Frank Lampard never got the send off he deserved as a player. Now he doesn’t get the send off he deserves as a manager 💔



Chelsea’s greatest. #CFC — Olivia Buzaglo (@OliviaBuzaglo) January 25, 2021

Lampard leaves Chelsea in the last 16 of the Champions League, in the fifth round of the FA Cup and, for all the headlines, a side who were top of the Premier League at the start of last month. Lampard backed youth - James, Abraham, Mount and Gilmour - but will Tuchel? #cfc — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) January 25, 2021

Absolutely unprecedented for Abramovich to feel the need to explain a managerial sacking. Just shows what a big decision it was on Lampard and the esteem he is held in by all at the club, despite this decision #cfc — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) January 25, 2021

Lampard the only permanent Chelsea manager since 2004 to get the Club Statement hat-trick, which I think is a #classytouch pic.twitter.com/q7Ol3L52HN — Adam Hurrey (@FootballCliches) January 25, 2021

Chelsea managers under Abramovich



Ranieri SACKED



Mourinho SACKED



Grant SACKED



Scolari SACKED



Wilkins TEMP



Hiddink TEMP



Ancelotti SACKED



AVB SACKED



Di Matteo SACKED



Benitez TEMP



Mourinho SACKED



Holland TEMP



Hiddink TEMP



Conte SACKED



Sarri LEFT



Lampard SACKED pic.twitter.com/ujHAGFBG59 — Betting odds (@Bettingoddsng) January 25, 2021

Barca sacked Cruyff

Milan Sacked Gattuso

Liverpool sacked Dalglish twice

Newcastle sacked Shearer.



Look at how they are all adored at their clubs.

Lampard will always be loved and respected pic.twitter.com/1AZ6H6uF48 — Muk (@CFC_Muk) January 25, 2021

Frank Lampard made Mason Mount captain against Luton in his last game in charge of Chelsea. This meant so much more than people realised, basically Frank saying “go on Mase, do me proud.”



Chelsea’s greatest legend recognising a future Chelsea legend. You love to see it. pic.twitter.com/BSGwgCs8Cv — TR (@TacticalRole) January 25, 2021

Frank Lampard will leave Chelsea with the worst Premier League points-per-game ratio of any manager under Roman Abramovich. 😳 pic.twitter.com/HtoljVntmP — Football Factly (@FootballFactly) January 25, 2021

