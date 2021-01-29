Already out of contention for the knockouts, Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals ended on a disappointing note as he went down 21-12, 18-21, 19-21 to Hong Kong’s NG Ka Long Angus in Bangkok on Friday.

The world No 14 Indian claimed the first game of his third and final round robin match but his opponent, placed 8 in the BWF rankings, rallied to win the next two games and seal the match.

The men’s singles Group B match lasted one hour and five minutes. Both players entered the inconsequential match with a 2-2 head-to-head record.

Srikanth’s hopes of making the semi-finals were dashed after he had lost to World No 12 Wang Tzu Wei on Thursday.

But just like in his match against Tzu Wei, Srikanth began on a strong note and took the lead in the first game without much trouble. However, he failed to replicate his form of the first game in the remainder of the match and eventually bowed out with a defeat.

Head-spinning piece of brilliance from Kidambi Srikanth in his match today 🤯



📹: BWF Mediapic.twitter.com/Ig80oqhfth — The Field (@thefield_in) January 29, 2021

World champion PV Sindhu, who is also out of the knockouts reckoning, is scheduled to play Thailand’s Chochuwong Pornpawee in her final outing of the prestigious tournament.

Chochuwong had beaten world No 1 Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan 21-17, 21-11 on Thursday to qualify for the knockout stage.

(With inputs from PTI)