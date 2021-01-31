In India, a dangal is nothing less than a festival of wrestling. Thousands of people gather from nearby villages to make the most of the entertainment on offer. Sometimes there are multiple bouts happening in the arena and often the trick to drawing attention to a particular bout is describing the wrestlers taking part in creative ways. The more famous ones are known for their deeds but the challenge for the announcers is to look for something different in the newer ones.

So at times, they will talk about their mountain-like build. Sometimes, they will simply add the name of the village or the akhada the wrestler comes from. But when they saw a young Virender Singh for the first time, they didn’t think too hard. Here was a guy who couldn’t hear or talk and he was competing in a regular dangal. So what better way to draw attention than by simply calling him Goonga Pehelwan?

The moniker ‘Goonga Pehelwan’ (The mute wrestler) maybe seen as a tad disrespectful to describe Virender Singh, the decorated Deaflympian from India, who cannot hear or talk.

But it is one he has embraced wholeheartedly because it helped spur his storied international career. From being a champion in the dangals in North India where he first earned the sobriquet to then being rejected from the national team because of his impairment, his career has come a metaphorical circle: he is now the first deaf athlete to be awarded the Padma Shri since 1990 (according to All India Sports Council of the Deaf) and the first wrestler to do so.

When he was named in the list ahead of Republic Day 2021, it seemed like monumental recognition for those who have been on this unusual journey with him. The honour was for his achievements as a sportsperson – three gold and a bronze medal at the Deaflympics in four appearances – but the satisfaction came from his years of struggle on the fringes of the sport, merely for not being an ‘able’ athlete.

Virender’s unique story is recounted by his long-time friend Rambir Dagar as the wrestler can communicate only in person. But even without words, his journey to the Padma Shri says a lot.

“He started in mud dangals and fought every Sunday against all comers. When he was about 15 years old, won the ‘Nau Sher’ title in Delhi, which was given to wrestlers who won nine straight bouts across nine weeks,” Dagar recounted.

Virender was born without sound or speech, but the sport was passed down to him regardless. His father Ajit Singh and uncle Surender Singh were both wrestlers and taught him the ropes of the game at their village in Sasroli (Haryana). When he was 10 years old, his uncle took him to an akhara in Delhi and when he saw the wrestlers in action, he was inspired to take it up himself. With a strong family backing, his wrestling improved and soon he was fighting in the traditional dangals in North India against normal wrestlers and winning.

The next step was the Nationals and Virender excelled there as well before being rudely reminded of how he is different.

“In 2001, as a 16-year-old, he won the national cadet championship competing with able-bodied athletes in the 76 kg category. The next stop was competing outside the country and there were to be trials for that. He won that trial but was still not sent for the international competition because the authorities said he cannot hear the whistle during a bout,” Dagar said.

International Olympic Committee rules allow deaf athletes to participate in the Olympics but the Wrestling Federation of India contended that since he was deaf and mute, he might not be able to follow the referee’s instructions properly. They felt it was a risk. Years later, Virender learned that in the 2012 London Games, there were three deaf athletes in the US contingent. It still rankles but he then he had no option but to move on.

It would have been easy to give up and wallow in self pity but his determination and passion for wrestling helped him keep going.

His father let that chance go but none of them gave up on the dream. They began to travel and take part in dangals in villages. The prize money wasn’t great but it was an income source and that not only allowed him to continue wrestling initially but also helped him make a name for himself.

Virender’s family soon came to know there were special Games where athletes like him can compete and in 2005, he won the gold medal at his first Deaflympics in Melbourne. His family had to even arrange the money to go abroad because the AISCD had no financial backing then.

But he went and won anyway. A gold medal no less but nothing really changed.

“The sports policy didn’t have his name and he was back in the dangals for financial support,” Dagar said.

Dagar has known Virender for close to two decades now. A wrestler himself before a foot injury meant he could not pursue a career, he focused his attention on Virender instead because despite his success on the mat, he needed more support.

Due to this long association, Dagar knows exactly the kinds of circles they had to run to make a career for Virender. He had approached virtually all ministers to ask for support but it was to no avail.

“There was probably no politician left who he did not go to for help,” Dagar reminisced. “But once he won a few more medals, the Sports Authority of India started signing for him to go abroad at least. He got the Arjuna Award in 2016 but has been snubbed for the Khel Ratna. But this Padma Shri is important, sports minister Kiren Rijiju ensured he got it. The advantage of it will be seen in the future,” he added.

Virender Singh's accomplishments No Position Event Venue Year 1. Gold medal Deaflympics Turkey 2017 2. Gold medal World Deaf Wrestling Championships Tehran 2016 3. Gold medal Deaflympics Bulgaria 2013 4. Silver medal World Deaf Wrestling Championships Bulgaria 2012 5. Bronze medal Deaflympics Taipei 2009 6. Bronze medal World Deaf Wrestling Championships Armenia 2008 7. Gold medal Deaflympics Australia 2005

With the prospects slightly better, Virender stopped competing in dangals now and began solely focusing on his international career. Back when he used to compete in the traditional dangals, Virender used to be a big draw and the public supported him tremendously. It was this support that kept him going.

“He had to face a lot of challenges when he was fighting dangals. Many wrestlers would refuse to fight him either because they didn’t consider him a fellow grappler or they didn’t want to compete with someone ‘deaf and mute’. To that, Virender would answer ‘if I am not a proper wrestler, then why don’t you beat and win?’,” Dagar recalled.

Once Virender and his team were stoned by the losing opponent’s camp and another time he received a death threat. But the wave of public support helped him. It’s also why he is so fond of the name Goonga Pehelwan.

“When a thousand people are calling you that, how do you not like it?” Dagar said.

Away from the sport, Virender has a family with a newborn baby and has a BA, getting his education from both deaf institutions or otherwise. “He doesn’t have any difficulty on the wrestling mat. Even in daily life, whoever knows him understands that he has no issue communicating, it’s only those who don’t know him who think about how to interact with him. He uses sign language and is a lot more perceptive than people realise and understands things very quickly,” Dagar explained.

One of Virender’s oldest friends and biggest supporters is Sushil Kumar, India’s most decorated Olympic wrestler. They practice at the same akhara at Chhatrasal Stadium, under the same coach – Satpal for the last 10-12 years.

Sushil calls Virender as one of his toughest opponents, according to Dagar. The Olympic medallist often says that Virender should not be considered a lesser wrestler than him just because of his impairment. “In fact, it was Sushil Kumar who became the messenger to the government. No other player in India has supported Virender as much as Sushil has,” Dagar said.

But even with such staunch backing from friends, Virender’s battle has been his own. Financial struggles, lack of systemic support are problem most Indian athletes face, but for him it was a whole different level. That he managed to come through it all is a testament to his fighting spirit.