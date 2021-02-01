Liverpool put in a fine performance against West Ham United on Sunday to climb to third position in the Premier League table. The reigning champions rode on goals from Mohamed Salah and Georginio Wijnaldum to register a 3-1 victory after Craig Dawson pulled one back for the hosts.

The second goal scored by Salah and Liverpool, though, was absolutely sensational. Jurgen Klopp’s men took just seven touches and 14 seconds to covert defence into attack and complete the move from end to end.

Liverpool headed out a West Ham corner, with Trent Alexander-Arnold playing a long, cross-field ball to start the move. Xherdan Shaqiri then put in a pinpoint accurate cross into the West Ham box with his first touch, and Salah controlled the ball delightfully before completing the goal with his next touch.

Watch Liverpool’s stunning goal here: