Dinesh Karthik-led Tamil Nadu clinched their second national T20 championship as they beat Baroda by seven wickets in the final of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
Given the paucity of cricket over the last year, the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy allowed several domestic cricketers to showcase their talent, and that in turn may draw the attention of the Indian Premier League teams.
The action will now shift to the players’ auction ahead of the 2021 edition of the IPL. The “mini auction” will be held in Chennai on February 18 after the first two Tests between India and England in Chennai. The series begins on February 5 while the second Test will be played from February 13 to 17.
The player retention deadline ended on January 20 and the trading window closes on February 4 but the focus of most teams will be to try and fill particular slots in the team.
Here’s a look at the top performers in the SMAT 2021:
Highest run-scorers
|Player
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|N Jagadeesan (Tamil Nadu)
|8
|3
|364
|78*
|72.80
|141.08
|0
|4
|31
|17
|KH Devdhar (Baroda)
|8
|3
|349
|99*
|69.80
|113.68
|0
|2
|35
|11
|Prabhsimran Singh (Punjab)
|7
|3
|341
|89*
|85.25
|142.08
|0
|3
|24
|22
|AA Barot (Saurashtra)
|5
|0
|283
|122
|56.60
|184.96
|1
|1
|32
|12
|VP Solanki (Baroda)
|8
|3
|267
|71*
|53.40
|128.36
|0
|2
|21
|12
|R Parag (Assam)
|5
|2
|261
|77*
|87.00
|141.84
|0
|3
|13
|17
|Virat Singh (Jharkhan)
|5
|1
|250
|103*
|62.50
|150.60
|1
|1
|29
|6
|Shivam Chauhan (Haryana)
|6
|1
|249
|59
|49.80
|125.12
|0
|1
|30
|3
|C Hari Nishanth (Tamil Nadu)
|8
|2
|246
|92*
|41.00
|119.41
|0
|1
|27
|6
|G Rahul Singh (Services)
|5
|2
|244
|76*
|81.33
|176.81
|0
|3
|22
|12
Highest strike-rate (minimum 200 runs)
|Player
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|P Bisht (Meghalaya)
|4
|2
|204
|146*
|102.00
|217.02
|1
|0
|15
|18
|Mohammed Azharuddeen (Kerala)
|5
|1
|214
|137*
|53.50
|194.54
|1
|0
|17
|15
|AA Barot (Saurashtra)
|5
|0
|283
|122
|56.60
|184.96
|1
|1
|32
|12
|PN Mankad (Saurashtra)
|5
|1
|205
|61*
|51.25
|181.41
|0
|3
|21
|10
|G Rahul Singh (Services)
|5
|2
|244
|76*
|81.33
|176.81
|0
|3
|22
Highest wicket-takers
|Player
|Inns
|Overs
|Mdns
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4
|5
|Ashutosh Aman (Bihar)
|6
|24.0
|1
|16
|4/9
|7.62
|5.08
|9.0
|2
|0
|LI Meriwala (Baroda)
|8
|30.3
|2
|15
|5/8
|13.26
|6.52
|12.2
|0
|1
|Avesh Khan (Madhya Pradesh)
|5
|20.0
|0
|14
|5/17
|10.64
|7.45
|8.5
|1
|1
|S Kaul (Punjab)
|6
|23.0
|1
|14
|4/26
|11.07
|6.73
|9.8
|2
|0
|IC Porel (Bengal)
|5
|19.0
|0
|13
|4/24
|10.84
|7.42
|8.7
|2
|0
|Chetan Sakariya (Saurashtra)
|5
|20.0
|1
|12
|5/11
|8.16
|4.90
|10.0
|0
|1
|Rahul Chahar (Rajasthan)
|5
|20.0
|0
|11
|5/14
|11.90
|6.55
|10.9
|0
|1
|DG Nalkande (Vidarbha)
|5
|18.0
|0
|11
|4/20
|13.63
|8.33
|9.8
|2
|0
|Ravi Bishnoi (Rajasthan)
|7
|28.0
|0
|11
|4/15
|14.63
|5.75
|15.2
|1
|0
|AA Sheth (Baroda)
|8
|28.5
|0
|11
|4/17
|18.63
|7.10
|15.7
|1
|0
Lowest economy-rate (minimum 10 wickets)
|Player
|Inns
|Overs
|Mdns
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4
|5
|Chetan Sakariya (Saurashtra)
|5
|20.0
|1
|12
|5/11
|8.16
|4.90
|10.0
|0
|1
|Ashutosh Aman (Bihar)
|6
|24.0
|1
|16
|4/9
|7.62
|5.08
|9.0
|2
|0
|Ravi Bishnoi (Rajasthan)
|7
|28.0
|0
|11
|4/15
|14.63
|5.75
|15.2
|1
|0
|PP Jaswal (Himachal Pradesh)
|6
|18.5
|0
|10
|4/15
|11.50
|6.10
|11.3
|1
|0
|Jalaj S Saxena (Kerala)
|5
|19.0
|0
|10
|3/13
|11.90
|6.26
|11.4
|0
|0
(All statistics courtesy ESPNcricinfo.com)