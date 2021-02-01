Dinesh Karthik-led Tamil Nadu clinched their second national T20 championship as they beat Baroda by seven wickets in the final of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Given the paucity of cricket over the last year, the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy allowed several domestic cricketers to showcase their talent, and that in turn may draw the attention of the Indian Premier League teams.

The action will now shift to the players’ auction ahead of the 2021 edition of the IPL. The “mini auction” will be held in Chennai on February 18 after the first two Tests between India and England in Chennai. The series begins on February 5 while the second Test will be played from February 13 to 17.

The player retention deadline ended on January 20 and the trading window closes on February 4 but the focus of most teams will be to try and fill particular slots in the team.

Here’s a look at the top performers in the SMAT 2021:

Highest run-scorers Player Inns NO Runs HS Ave SR 100 50 4s 6s N Jagadeesan (Tamil Nadu) 8 3 364 78* 72.80 141.08 0 4 31 17 KH Devdhar (Baroda) 8 3 349 99* 69.80 113.68 0 2 35 11 Prabhsimran Singh (Punjab) 7 3 341 89* 85.25 142.08 0 3 24 22 AA Barot (Saurashtra) 5 0 283 122 56.60 184.96 1 1 32 12 VP Solanki (Baroda) 8 3 267 71* 53.40 128.36 0 2 21 12 R Parag (Assam) 5 2 261 77* 87.00 141.84 0 3 13 17 Virat Singh (Jharkhan) 5 1 250 103* 62.50 150.60 1 1 29 6 Shivam Chauhan (Haryana) 6 1 249 59 49.80 125.12 0 1 30 3 C Hari Nishanth (Tamil Nadu) 8 2 246 92* 41.00 119.41 0 1 27 6 G Rahul Singh (Services) 5 2 244 76* 81.33 176.81 0 3 22 12 Scroll sideways to view full table

Highest strike-rate (minimum 200 runs) Player Inns NO Runs HS Ave SR 100 50 4s 6s P Bisht (Meghalaya) 4 2 204 146* 102.00 217.02 1 0 15 18 Mohammed Azharuddeen (Kerala) 5 1 214 137* 53.50 194.54 1 0 17 15 AA Barot (Saurashtra) 5 0 283 122 56.60 184.96 1 1 32 12 PN Mankad (Saurashtra) 5 1 205 61* 51.25 181.41 0 3 21 10 G Rahul Singh (Services) 5 2 244 76* 81.33 176.81 0 3 22 Scroll sideways to view full table

Highest wicket-takers Player Inns Overs Mdns Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 Ashutosh Aman (Bihar) 6 24.0 1 16 4/9 7.62 5.08 9.0 2 0 LI Meriwala (Baroda) 8 30.3 2 15 5/8 13.26 6.52 12.2 0 1 Avesh Khan (Madhya Pradesh) 5 20.0 0 14 5/17 10.64 7.45 8.5 1 1 S Kaul (Punjab) 6 23.0 1 14 4/26 11.07 6.73 9.8 2 0 IC Porel (Bengal) 5 19.0 0 13 4/24 10.84 7.42 8.7 2 0 Chetan Sakariya (Saurashtra) 5 20.0 1 12 5/11 8.16 4.90 10.0 0 1 Rahul Chahar (Rajasthan) 5 20.0 0 11 5/14 11.90 6.55 10.9 0 1 DG Nalkande (Vidarbha) 5 18.0 0 11 4/20 13.63 8.33 9.8 2 0 Ravi Bishnoi (Rajasthan) 7 28.0 0 11 4/15 14.63 5.75 15.2 1 0 AA Sheth (Baroda) 8 28.5 0 11 4/17 18.63 7.10 15.7 1 0 Scroll sideways to view full table

Lowest economy-rate (minimum 10 wickets) Player Inns Overs Mdns Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 Chetan Sakariya (Saurashtra) 5 20.0 1 12 5/11 8.16 4.90 10.0 0 1 Ashutosh Aman (Bihar) 6 24.0 1 16 4/9 7.62 5.08 9.0 2 0 Ravi Bishnoi (Rajasthan) 7 28.0 0 11 4/15 14.63 5.75 15.2 1 0 PP Jaswal (Himachal Pradesh) 6 18.5 0 10 4/15 11.50 6.10 11.3 1 0 Jalaj S Saxena (Kerala) 5 19.0 0 10 3/13 11.90 6.26 11.4 0 0 Scroll sideways to view full table

(All statistics courtesy ESPNcricinfo.com)