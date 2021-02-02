Australia pulled out of their Test cricket series in South Africa on Tuesday due to the “unacceptable” risk for players, with coronavirus rampant in the country.

“It has become clear that travelling from Australia to South Africa at this current time poses an unacceptable level of health and safety risk to our players, support staff and the community,” said Cricket Australia interim chief Nick Hockley.

Australia were due to play three Tests in South Africa. The tour was originally scheduled for February and March, but the dates had yet to be locked in due to concerns over Covid-19.

Today we informed Cricket South Africa that we believe we have no choice but to postpone the forthcoming Qantas Tour of South Africa due to the coronavirus pandemic. Full statement 👇 pic.twitter.com/mYjqNpkYjp — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) February 2, 2021

“We look forward to playing the series against CSA at a date to be confirmed in due course and we send CSA and the people of South Africa our very best wishes for a successful rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine and a return to normality soon" - Nick Hockley, CA's interim CEO — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 2, 2021

Australia pulling out of the South Africa tour meant New Zealand became the first team to qualify for the final of the ICC World Test Championship, which will be played at Lord’s later this year.

New Zealand’s opponents for the final will be decided by the outcome of the India-England Test series which begins on Friday.

New Zeland, therefore, becomes the first side to qualify for the World Test Championship final at Lord's later this year.#WTC #INDvENG #SAvAUS https://t.co/8LaCOxhsEE — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) February 2, 2021

New Zealand are now confirmed as one of the finalists for WTC final. Australia are not ruled out though. For starters, a 0-0, 1-1, or 2-2 draw in the India-England will send Australia through. A 1-0 win for either side is also enough for Australia to qualify. India need to win at least two Tests and not lose the remaining two, England need to win three or more.

(With inputs from AFP)