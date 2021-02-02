Australia pulled out of their Test cricket series in South Africa on Tuesday due to the “unacceptable” risk for players, with coronavirus rampant in the country.
“It has become clear that travelling from Australia to South Africa at this current time poses an unacceptable level of health and safety risk to our players, support staff and the community,” said Cricket Australia interim chief Nick Hockley.
Australia were due to play three Tests in South Africa. The tour was originally scheduled for February and March, but the dates had yet to be locked in due to concerns over Covid-19.
Australia pulling out of the South Africa tour meant New Zealand became the first team to qualify for the final of the ICC World Test Championship, which will be played at Lord’s later this year.
New Zealand’s opponents for the final will be decided by the outcome of the India-England Test series which begins on Friday.
New Zealand are now confirmed as one of the finalists for WTC final.
Australia are not ruled out though. For starters, a 0-0, 1-1, or 2-2 draw in the India-England will send Australia through. A 1-0 win for either side is also enough for Australia to qualify.
India need to win at least two Tests and not lose the remaining two, England need to win three or more.
(With inputs from AFP)