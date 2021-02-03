Middle-order batsman Ollie Pope was on Wednesday added to England’s squad for the Test series opener against India and took part in the team’s training sessions in Chennai.

The 23-year-old Pope had suffered a dislocated shoulder while fielding in the final Test of the English summer against Pakistan last August which subsequently required surgery. It was the second time he had suffered a dislocation to the shoulder.

Pope, who has been undergoing rehabilitation, travelled with the England team during its recent tour of Sri Lanka though he was not part of the squad. It helped him continue his rehabilitation with England’s support staff and get acclimatise to conditions in the sub-continent.

“Surrey batsman Ollie Pope has been added to the England Test squad for the tour of India,” said a statement issued by the England and the Wales Cricket Board.

“Pope has fully recovered from a left shoulder injury sustained in August 2020 against Pakistan. The England medical team are satisfied that he is available for selection.”

He has undergone practice with the full squad over the past two days.

If picked in the playing XI for the first Test starting on Friday, which is a high possibility, Pope is likely to bat at either number five or number six.

England will have their final practice at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Thursday, the ECB added in the statement.

With PTI Inputs