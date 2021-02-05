The official live-streaming platform for the India-England Test match (Disney+ Hotstar) has the option to choose the audio background you want, based on the language you are interested in listening the commentary to. One of those options should, perhaps, be Rishabh Pant in the future.

In what was otherwise not a good day for India in Chennai, Pant caught the attention of fans again with his chatting from behind the stump. As the Indian bowlers toiled away, especially the three spinners, Pant’s encouragement, or sometimes just casual remarks, were heard on the stump mic in the broadcast.

In the recent Australia-India series, Pant’s rendition of ‘spiderman spiderman’ had gone viral and it seems he has just picked up from where he left off in Brisbane on a tiring day for India.

Here’s a short compilation of Pant’s chirping:

The highlight of the day was his bizarre comment about Washington Sundar’s name.

"Mera naam hai Washington

Merko jana hai DC" - Rishabh Pant behind the stumps in Washington Sundar's over



😂😂😂 #INDvENG — Shubh Aggarwal (@shubh_chintak) February 5, 2021

Here are some reactions to Pant’s antics:

Rishab Pant is literally the only person who is motivating 10 men out there. — Prajakta (@18prajakta) February 5, 2021

Appreciation tweet for Rishabh Pant who's been trying his heart out to keep the Indians motivated. He'd said 'body language down horaha hai, chalo boys!' When the pitch is offering nothing to bowlers, such players are the only solace. Cheer up boys, wicket soon! ♥️#INDvENG — Aishu Haridas (@imaishu_) February 5, 2021

There should be a clean feed with just Rishabh Pant talking, almost like a package on the broadcaster's platform. He is terrific entertainer both in front and behind the stumps #cricket #IndvEng — Chandresh Narayanan (@chand2579) February 5, 2021

Rishabh Pant just doesn't stop.😀 " come on,come on bhai logon" well done, well done, keep it tight. Pujinder come on. Nads bahut badiya. Come on lads. Body language down kyun hain" #RishabhPant #INDvENG — Meha Bhardwaj (@Bhardwajmeha) February 5, 2021