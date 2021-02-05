The official live-streaming platform for the India-England Test match (Disney+ Hotstar) has the option to choose the audio background you want, based on the language you are interested in listening the commentary to. One of those options should, perhaps, be Rishabh Pant in the future.
In what was otherwise not a good day for India in Chennai, Pant caught the attention of fans again with his chatting from behind the stump. As the Indian bowlers toiled away, especially the three spinners, Pant’s encouragement, or sometimes just casual remarks, were heard on the stump mic in the broadcast.
In the recent Australia-India series, Pant’s rendition of ‘spiderman spiderman’ had gone viral and it seems he has just picked up from where he left off in Brisbane on a tiring day for India.
Here’s a short compilation of Pant’s chirping:
The highlight of the day was his bizarre comment about Washington Sundar’s name.
Here are some reactions to Pant’s antics: