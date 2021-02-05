A total 1097 players have registered for auction ahead of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League to be held later this year. Of these, 283 are overseas cricketers including 42 from Australia.

The player auction before the new season will take place on February 18 in Chennai with the league likely to begin in April.

Country-wise breakdown of foreign players. Country Players Registered Afghanistan 30 Australia 42 Bangladesh 5 England 21 Ireland 2 Nepal 8 Netherlands 1 New Zealand 29 Scotland 7 South Africa 38 Sri Lanka 31 UAE 9 USA 2 West Indies 56 Zimbabwe 2

The 2020 edition was held in the UAE due to the pandemic but the upcoming edition is likely to be played in India.

Top Australian draws like Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell were released from Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab respectively on the last day of the retention deadline on January 20.

The other notable names to be released were Chris Morris, Harbhajan Singh and Aaron Finch. A total of 139 players were retained by the franchises and 57 players were releases.

According to ESPNCricinfo, Mitch Starc is not one of the Australian players in the fray. The left-arm pacer has not featured in the IPL in the recent past. He has played in the league in two seasons: 2014 and 2015.

IPL 2021/ Squad Size/Salary Cap/Available Slots Franchise No of Players No of Overseas Players Total money spent (Rs.) Salary cap available (Rs.) Available Slots Overseas Slots CSK 18 7 62.10 22.90 7 1 DC 19 6 72.0982 12.9018 6 2 KXIP 16 3 31.80 53.20 9 5 KKR 17 6 74.25 10.75 8 2 MI 18 4 69.65 15.35 7 4 RR 17 5 50.15 34.85 8 3 RCB 12 4 49.10 35.90 13 4 SRH 22 7 74.25 10.75 3 1 Total 139 42 483.39 196.60 61 22 This was on the day of retentions

The registration deadline for the auction closed on February 4 and in a release on the IPL site, it was announced that a total of 814 Indian and 283 overseas players signed up to be part of the auction.

Here are the details of the registered players:

· Capped Indian (21 players)

· Capped International (186 players)

· Associate (27 players)

· Uncapped Indian players who have played at least 1 IPL match (50 players)

· Overseas uncapped players who have played at least 1 IPL match (2 players)

· Uncapped Indians (743 players)

· Uncapped International (68 players)