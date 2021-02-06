England skipper Joe Root became the first cricketer to score a double century in his 100th Test, reaching the milestone on the second day of the first Test against India in Chennai on Saturday.

The 30-year-old reached his double hundred when he lofted India’s ace spinner Ashwin Ravichandran for a six over long-on in the second session on day two of the series-opener.

England ended the day two at an imposing 555/8, built around Root’s 218 that was result of a near nine-hour effort in which he faced 377 balls.

Follow Scroll.in’s coverage of India vs England here.

After becoming the ninth batsman in Test cricket to score a century in his 100th Test, Root’s sensational innings saw him create history with his double century. Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq, who hit 184 against India in Bengaluru in 2005, held the previous best score by a player in a 100th Test.

Root’s 218-run knock ended when he was trapped in front of the wicket by spinner Shahbaz Nadeem. This was Root’s fifth double century.

He joined the likes of compatriot Alastair Cook, South Africa’s Graeme Smith and India’s Rahul Dravid, who all have five double tons.

On Friday, Root had added his name to an elite list for scoring a ton on his 100th appearance when he brought up his 20th hundred. That also meant he was the first batsman to score a century in his 98th, 99th and 100th Test. In the just-concluded 2-0 series sweep over Sri Lanka, Root amassed 426 runs in four innings at an average of 106.50 including two centuries with a high score of 228.

Centuries in 100th Test match Player Runs Team Opposition Ground Match Date Cowdrey 104 England v Australia Birmingham 11 Jul 1968 Miandad 145 Pakistan v India Lahore 1 Dec 1989 Greenidge 149 West Indies v England St John's 12 Apr 1990 Stewart 105 England v West Indies Manchester 3 Aug 2000 Inzamam 184 Pakistan v India Bengaluru 24 Mar 2005 Ponting 120 Australia v South Africa Sydney 2 Jan 2006 Ponting 143* Australia v South Africa Sydney 2 Jan 2006 G Smith 131 South Africa v England The Oval 19 Jul 2012 Amla 134 South Africa v Sri Lanka Johannesburg 12 Jan 2017 Root 218 England v India Chennai 5 Feb 2021

Most double centuries in Tests Player No of 200s in Test matches Bradman 12 Sangakkara 11 Lara 9 Hammond, Jayawardene, Kohli 7 Atapattu, Sehwag, Miandad, Younis, Ponting, Tendulkar 6 Root, G Smith, Dravid, Cook 5

During the course of the innings, Root went past Alec Stewart in the list of leading English run-scorers. “As long as he does not suffer serious injury there is no reason why he cannot beat [Sachin] Tendulkar’s all-time record of 15,921,” Geoffrey Boycott had said ahead of the series.

There have been other batsmen in this situation before but they didn’t get that far, but Root certainly is on track given the volume of Tests England play.

Most runs by an Englishman in Tests Player Mat Runs HS Ave 100 50 Cook 161 12472 294 45.35 33 57 Gooch 118 8900 333 42.58 20 46 Root 100 8467 254 50.39 20 49 Stewart 133 8463 190 39.54 15 45 Gower 117 8231 215 44.25 18 39

Reaching 200 with a six for England:

Joe Root today — Andrew Samson (@AWSStats) February 6, 2021

Root (3,873 runs) also went past Mike Atherton on the list of most prolific English captains in Test cricket with only Cook (4,844) ahead of him.

Joe Root - 8467 runs after 100 Tests.



7454 runs away from Sachin Tendulkar's world record of 15921 runs.



If he averages 50 for the rest of his career, Root would need ~149 innings to past Tendulkar's tally.#INDvsENG — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) February 6, 2021

8467 - @englandcricket captain @root66 is now third highest run-getter for England in Tests (8467). He toppled Alec Stewart's record of 8463 and now has only two players who have scored more than him (Alastair Cook and Graham Gooch). Legend. #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/L6PzVlCqME — OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) February 6, 2021

Root’s innings in Chennai was the second highest score of all time by a visiting captain in India.

Highest Test scores in India by an away batsman Player Runs Ground Start Date Lloyd (WI) 242* Mumbai 23 Jan 1975 Root (ENG) 218 Chennai 5 Feb 2021 Cook (ENG) 190 Kolkata 5 Dec 2012 Kallicharran (WI) 187 Mumbai 1 Dec 1978 Inzamam (PAK) 184 Bengaluru 24 Mar 2005

No England batsmen has now scored more in an innings in India or Sri Lanka. And the top three in that list below were all scored by the captains in that match.

Highest scores by ENG batsmen in Asia Tests Player Runs Opposition Ground Start Date Cook 263 v Pakistan Abu Dhabi 13 Oct 2015 Root 228 v Sri Lanka Galle 14 Jan 2021 Root 218 v India Chennai 5 Feb 2021

Joe Root in 2021



644 Runs @ 128.8 avg



Highest score by an Englishman on Indian soil - 218 at Chennai



Highest score by an Englishman on Sri Lankan soil - 228 at Galle#INDvsENG @root66 — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) February 6, 2021

As it turns out, Chennai is a happy hunting ground for English batsman in a sense because three of their highest scores in the country have come in that city.

England batsmen's highest Test scores in India Player Score Ground Start Date Root 218 Chennai 5 Feb 2021 Gatting 207 Chennai 13 Jan 1985 Fowler 201 Chennai 13 Jan 1985 Cook 190 Kolkata 5 Dec 2012 Pietersen 186 Mumbai 23 Nov 2012

Only Virat Kohli (7), Brian Lara (5), Don Bradman (4), Michael Clarke (4), and Graeme Smith (4) have scored more double centuries as captains. No English captain has scored more than two Test double centuries.

English captain to score 200s in Test cricket Player Inns HS Root 3 228 Cook 1 263 Dexter 1 205 Gooch 1 333 Gower 1 215 Hammond 1 240 Hutton 1 205 May 1 285*

And just one final nugget that sums up the purple patch that Root finds himself in.