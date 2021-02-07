Joe Root cannot seemingly put a foot wrong in the ongoing Test match between India and England in Chennai. After his epic, milestone-filled double century in England’s first innings, the skipper produced a stunning catch in the second session of day three to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane.

Dom Bess bowled a full delivery that Rahane attempted to drive through the cover region but the England captain had other ideas.

In the first session, England fast bowler Jofra Archer took both India’s openers cheaply after his side were finally bowled out for 578 on the third morning of the opening Test on Sunday.

India had reached 59/2 at lunch in Chennai with Cheteshwar Pujara on 20 and skipper Virat Kohli on four. Kohli was dismissed after lunch, with Bess making the big breakthrough.

Archer had Rohit Sharma Sharma caught behind off a short-of-length delivery for six in the fourth over of India’s reply.

James Anderson took a low diving catch to cut short a promising start by Shubman Gill, who made 29 off 28 balls, including five boundaries.

Earlier, paceman Jasprit Bumrah and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed three wickets each to end England’s innings which had resumed on 555 for eight.