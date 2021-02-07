Novak Djokovic likened his relationship with the Australian Open to “a love affair” Sunday, admitting he still gets nervous walking on court despite his years at the top. He also spoke about his turbulent relationship with Aussie player Nick Kyrgios, saying he has not much respect for him off the court.

The 33-year-old opens his campaign for an unprecedented ninth title at Melbourne Park, and 18th Grand Slam crown, on Monday against France’s Jeremy Chardy, and he is already feeling jittery.

“Every match, every match. Every single match,” he said when asked he still got nervous despite being in his 17th Australian Open.

“I don’t want to speak on behalf of the other athletes, but I just feel like it’s almost impossible to eliminate that kind of pressure, anticipation, the nerves coming into any match really for an athlete.

“It’s just that I managed over the years to train myself,” he added.

“I think with the experience and with also the dedication that I had off the court to the mental preparation, that helped me react better to those kind of emotions.

“But it’s still there. I don’t think it’s ever going to go away. I mean, especially when the occasion is big, when you’re playing for the biggest trophies.”

Djokovic claimed his 17th Grand Slam in last year’s gripping final in Melbourne, when he came back from 2-1 down to edge Austria’s Dominic Thiem in five sets.

‘Great sensation’

It was his only major success last year as looks to close in on Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who both have 20 each.

The Serb said he was hoping being back on Rod Laver Arena would inspire him to another title.

“Well, it’s a love affair,” he said of the Australian Open and its centre court.

“I’ve been feeling more comfortable on the court each year that I’ve been coming back.

“I mean, the more you win, obviously the more confidence you have and the more pleasant you feel on the court. It just feels right,” he added.

“When I stepped on the court this year for the first time in the practice session, I relived some of the memories from last year, also the other years that I won the tournament.

“It just gives me great sensation, great feeling, confidence.

“Hopefully can be another successful year.”

Chardy is his first hurdle in Monday’s night session on Rod Laver Arena, which shouldn’t pose too much of a problem. They have met 13 times and the Serb has won them all.

Despite this, Djokovic is not taking his opponent lightly.

“I haven’t played him in a while now. He’s a very experienced player. He’s been on the tour for a lot of years. He has a big serve and big forehand,” he said.

“But obviously playing ATP Cup and having four matches, two singles, two doubles, on Rod Laver Arena helps to prepare well for Australian Open I think.

“So that’s a positive obviously of having already quite a lot of match time on the court where I’ll start my Australian Open 2021 tomorrow night.”

No love lost with Kyrgios

Djokovic said Sunday he had little respect for Nick Kyrgios’s off-court antics after the polarising Australian recently called him “a tool”.

Kyrgios has waged a running battle with the Serb in recent times, sparked by Djokovic’s ill-fated Adria Tour exhibition series last year as the coronavirus pandemic raged.

After lashing his “stupidity” when several players who took part contracted Covid-19, Kyrgios also quickly weighed in when Djokovic was sensationally disqualified from the US Open for hitting a woman line judge in the throat with a ball.

And last month, he dismissed him as a “tool” after the Serb issued a list of demands for quarantined players who arrived on charter flights for the Australian Open.

Djokovic said he had mixed views on the combustible Kyrgios.

“I think he’s good for the sport. Obviously he’s someone that is different. He goes about his tennis, he goes about his off court things in his own authentic way,” he said.

“I have respect for him. I have respect for everyone else really because everyone has a right and freedom to choose how they want to express themselves, what they want to do.

“My respect goes to him for the tennis he’s playing.

“Off the court, I don’t have much respect for him, to be honest.

“That’s where I’ll close it. I really don’t have any further comments for him, his own comments for me or anything else he’s trying to do.”

Kyrgios’s feud with Djokovic dates back to 2019, he when he told the No Challenges Remaining podcast: “I just feel like he (Djokovic) has a sick obsession, wanting to be liked.”

