In what was yet another stunning run-chase in a Test match by an away team in 2021, West Indies created history with a stunning batting performance against Bangladesh on Sunday.
Much like India in Brisbane, a depleted visiting side found unlikely, inexperienced heroes to take them past the finish line. Man of the moment was a debutant, Kyle Mayers. And Mayers is determined not to become a one-hit wonder after a double century on Test debut guided West Indies to an improbable win and arguably one of their greatest of all time.
Playing his first Test at the age of 28, Mayers became only the sixth man to hit a double hundred in the fourth innings of a Test, an incredible feat in itself. Even more so, considering this was his first Test. Even more so it came in a successful run-chase.
His unbeaten 210, with 20 fours and seven sixes, was crucial in the three-wicket win after West Indies reached 395/7 with just nine balls left on Sunday’s final day. Fellow debutant Nkrumah Bonner made 86 and the pair added 216 for the fourth wicket.
West Indies’ win was the fifth highest successful run-chase of all time, and the second highest in their history. It was a new record set in Asian conditions.
Highest successful run-chases in Tests
|Team
|Score
|Opposition
|Ground
|Start Date
|West Indies
|418/7
|v Australia
|St John's
|9 May 2003
|South Africa
|414/4
|v Australia
|Perth
|17 Dec 2008
|India
|406/4
|v West Indies
|Port of Spain
|7 Apr 1976
|Australia
|404/3
|v England
|Leeds
|22 Jul 1948
|West Indies
|395/7
|v Bangladesh
|Chattogram
|3 Feb 2021
Among debutants, only four men have scored more in their first Test match than Mayers. And none of them did so in the fourth innings of a Test.
Highest scores in debut Test
|Player
|Runs
|Inns
|Opposition
|Ground
|Start Date
|RE Foster (ENG)
|287
|2
|v Australia
|Sydney
|11 Dec 1903
|JA Rudolph (SA)
|222*
|2
|v Bangladesh
|Chattogram
|24 Apr 2003
|LG Rowe (WI)
|214
|1
|v New Zealand
|Kingston
|16 Feb 1972
|MS Sinclair (NZ)
|214
|1
|v West Indies
|Wellington
|26 Dec 1999
|KR Mayers (WI)
|210*
|4
|v Bangladesh
|Chattogram
|3 Feb 2021
In the history of Test cricket, only six men have scored a double century in the fourth innings of a Test.
Double centuries in 4th innings of a Test match
|Player
|Runs
|Opposition
|Ground
|Start Date
|GA Headley (WI)
|223
|v England
|Kingston
|3 Apr 1930
|NJ Astle (NZ)
|222
|v England
|Christchurch
|13 Mar 2002
|SM Gavaskar (INDIA)
|221
|v England
|The Oval
|30 Aug 1979
|WJ Edrich (ENG)
|219
|v South Africa
|Durban
|3 Mar 1939
|CG Greenidge (WI)
|214*
|v England
|Lord's
|28 Jun 1984
|KR Mayers (WI)
|210*
|v Bangladesh
|Chattogram
|3 Feb 2021
No debutant has score more in the fourth innings, playing in their first Test.
Highest score in 4th innings on debut
|Player
|Runs
|Opposition
|Ground
|KR Mayers (WI)
|210*
|v Bangladesh
|Chattogram
|AA Baig (INDIA)
|112
|v England
|Manchester
|F du Plessis (SA)
|110*
|v Australia
|Adelaide
|Md Wasim (PAK)
|109*
|v New Zealand
|Lahore
|FC Hayes (ENG)
|106*
|v West Indies
|The Oval
Also in the storied history of Test cricket, there have been 427 fifty-plus scores in the fourth innings of a Test match that resulted in a win. Only one of those was higher than Mayers 210*.
Highest 4th inns score in successful run-chase
|Player
|Runs
|Opposition
|Ground
|Start Date
|CG Greenidge (WI)
|214*
|v England
|Lord's
|28 Jun 1984
|KR Mayers (WI)
|210*
|v Bangladesh
|Chattogram
|3 Feb 2021
|AR Morris (AUS)
|182
|v England
|Leeds
|22 Jul 1948
|DG Bradman (AUS)
|173*
|v England
|Leeds
|22 Jul 1948
|MA Butcher (ENG)
|173*
|v Australia
|Leeds
|16 Aug 2001
Highest 4th inns score in a win on Test debut
|Player
|Runs
|Opposition
|Ground
|Start Date
|KR Mayers (WI)
|210*
|v Bangladesh
|Chattogram
|3 Feb 2021
|Yasir Hameed (PAK)
|105
|v Bangladesh
|Karachi
|20 Aug 2003
|G Fowler (ENG)
|86
|v Pakistan
|Leeds
|26 Aug 1982
|NE Bonner (WI)
|86
|v Bangladesh
|Chattogram
|3 Feb 2021
|AJ Strauss (ENG)
|83
|v New Zealand
|Lord's
|20 May 2004
Mayers said he was still a cricket “student” learning the tricks. Selected because eight established stars refused to join the tour over coronavirus fears, Mayers said he would take the positives from his starring role.
“I will try to learn as much from this innings and take it to the next game where I start from zero,” he said. “I don’t want to be a one-hit wonder. I want to be successful and consistent for the duration of my career.”
Mayers was one of three players getting a first chance because of the big name absentees. The Barbados-born Mayers said he had been given hope by an “inspirational” letter sent by former captain Clive Lloyd to the makeshift team.
“He just let us know that representing West Indies is a lot. He said don’t go to Bangladesh thinking you are a second string team,” he said. “Give your all, put up a fight, and make sure you represent yourself and family. It was a very strong letter.”
West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel took three wickets at the start of Bangladesh’s second innings to leave the hosts reduced to 33-3 at one stage.
They recovered to declare at 223/8, but the West Indies players had confidence they could reach the huge target.
“To be honest, the spirit in the dressing room was always positive from the day we came out to bowl in the second innings after Shannon Gabriel gave us that inspirational spell,” said Mayers.
“After we got back inside the dressing room after taking a couple of wickets in the evening, the coach and captain said that the game is wide open and up for grabs.
“We always had the belief that we could do well,” he added.
The second and final Test starts in Dhaka on February 11.
