In what was yet another stunning run-chase in a Test match by an away team in 2021, West Indies created history with a stunning batting performance against Bangladesh on Sunday.

Much like India in Brisbane, a depleted visiting side found unlikely, inexperienced heroes to take them past the finish line. Man of the moment was a debutant, Kyle Mayers. And Mayers is determined not to become a one-hit wonder after a double century on Test debut guided West Indies to an improbable win and arguably one of their greatest of all time.

Playing his first Test at the age of 28, Mayers became only the sixth man to hit a double hundred in the fourth innings of a Test, an incredible feat in itself. Even more so, considering this was his first Test. Even more so it came in a successful run-chase.

His unbeaten 210, with 20 fours and seven sixes, was crucial in the three-wicket win after West Indies reached 395/7 with just nine balls left on Sunday’s final day. Fellow debutant Nkrumah Bonner made 86 and the pair added 216 for the fourth wicket.

6 - Kyle Mayers (@windiescricket) has become only the 6th man to post a Test double century in the 4th innings. Debutant. #BANvWI pic.twitter.com/pd64EGPtKO — OptaJim (@OptaJim) February 7, 2021

West Indies’ win was the fifth highest successful run-chase of all time, and the second highest in their history. It was a new record set in Asian conditions.

Highest successful run-chases in Tests Team Score Opposition Ground Start Date West Indies 418/7 v Australia St John's 9 May 2003 South Africa 414/4 v Australia Perth 17 Dec 2008 India 406/4 v West Indies Port of Spain 7 Apr 1976 Australia 404/3 v England Leeds 22 Jul 1948 West Indies 395/7 v Bangladesh Chattogram 3 Feb 2021

Among debutants, only four men have scored more in their first Test match than Mayers. And none of them did so in the fourth innings of a Test.

Highest scores in debut Test Player Runs Inns Opposition Ground Start Date RE Foster (ENG) 287 2 v Australia Sydney 11 Dec 1903 JA Rudolph (SA) 222* 2 v Bangladesh Chattogram 24 Apr 2003 LG Rowe (WI) 214 1 v New Zealand Kingston 16 Feb 1972 MS Sinclair (NZ) 214 1 v West Indies Wellington 26 Dec 1999 KR Mayers (WI) 210* 4 v Bangladesh Chattogram 3 Feb 2021

🔸Fifth-highest score on Test debut



🔸Second-highest by a West Indies player



🔸Only the sixth batsman ever to score a fourth-innings Test double ton



Take a bow, Kyle Mayers 🌟#BANvWI pic.twitter.com/scirmxoJWr — ICC (@ICC) February 7, 2021

In the history of Test cricket, only six men have scored a double century in the fourth innings of a Test.

Double centuries in 4th innings of a Test match Player Runs Opposition Ground Start Date GA Headley (WI) 223 v England Kingston 3 Apr 1930 NJ Astle (NZ) 222 v England Christchurch 13 Mar 2002 SM Gavaskar (INDIA) 221 v England The Oval 30 Aug 1979 WJ Edrich (ENG) 219 v South Africa Durban 3 Mar 1939 CG Greenidge (WI) 214* v England Lord's 28 Jun 1984 KR Mayers (WI) 210* v Bangladesh Chattogram 3 Feb 2021

A couple of stats on Kyle Mayers. There have been 119 players make centuries on Test debut – 107 men and 12 women.



Before today, only 8 of those centuries were made in the 4th innings. The highest was Lesley Cooke's 117.



Mayers made 210 not out. — Geoff Lemon Sport (@GeoffLemonSport) February 7, 2021

No debutant has score more in the fourth innings, playing in their first Test.

Highest score in 4th innings on debut Player Runs Opposition Ground KR Mayers (WI) 210* v Bangladesh Chattogram AA Baig (INDIA) 112 v England Manchester F du Plessis (SA) 110* v Australia Adelaide Md Wasim (PAK) 109* v New Zealand Lahore FC Hayes (ENG) 106* v West Indies The Oval

Also in the storied history of Test cricket, there have been 427 fifty-plus scores in the fourth innings of a Test match that resulted in a win. Only one of those was higher than Mayers 210*.

Highest 4th inns score in successful run-chase Player Runs Opposition Ground Start Date CG Greenidge (WI) 214* v England Lord's 28 Jun 1984 KR Mayers (WI) 210* v Bangladesh Chattogram 3 Feb 2021 AR Morris (AUS) 182 v England Leeds 22 Jul 1948 DG Bradman (AUS) 173* v England Leeds 22 Jul 1948 MA Butcher (ENG) 173* v Australia Leeds 16 Aug 2001

Highest 4th inns score in a win on Test debut Player Runs Opposition Ground Start Date KR Mayers (WI) 210* v Bangladesh Chattogram 3 Feb 2021 Yasir Hameed (PAK) 105 v Bangladesh Karachi 20 Aug 2003 G Fowler (ENG) 86 v Pakistan Leeds 26 Aug 1982 NE Bonner (WI) 86 v Bangladesh Chattogram 3 Feb 2021 AJ Strauss (ENG) 83 v New Zealand Lord's 20 May 2004

Mayers said he was still a cricket “student” learning the tricks. Selected because eight established stars refused to join the tour over coronavirus fears, Mayers said he would take the positives from his starring role.

“I will try to learn as much from this innings and take it to the next game where I start from zero,” he said. “I don’t want to be a one-hit wonder. I want to be successful and consistent for the duration of my career.”

Mayers was one of three players getting a first chance because of the big name absentees. The Barbados-born Mayers said he had been given hope by an “inspirational” letter sent by former captain Clive Lloyd to the makeshift team.

“He just let us know that representing West Indies is a lot. He said don’t go to Bangladesh thinking you are a second string team,” he said. “Give your all, put up a fight, and make sure you represent yourself and family. It was a very strong letter.”

West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel took three wickets at the start of Bangladesh’s second innings to leave the hosts reduced to 33-3 at one stage.

They recovered to declare at 223/8, but the West Indies players had confidence they could reach the huge target.

“To be honest, the spirit in the dressing room was always positive from the day we came out to bowl in the second innings after Shannon Gabriel gave us that inspirational spell,” said Mayers.

“After we got back inside the dressing room after taking a couple of wickets in the evening, the coach and captain said that the game is wide open and up for grabs.

“We always had the belief that we could do well,” he added.

The second and final Test starts in Dhaka on February 11.

