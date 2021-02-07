On a day India struggled again in Chennai with most of their batsmen disappointing, Rishabh Pant played a calculated counterattacking innings to keep his side alive in the first Test against England.

Pant was eventually dismissed for a 88-ball 91 but his innings made sure India were not already staring at follow-on.

Dom Bess claimed four wickets to leave India struggling to avoid the follow-on despite Pant’s blazing 91 on day three of the opening Test on Sunday.

India reached 257/6 at stumps in response to England’s 578 in Chennai.

Washington Sundar, on 33, and Ashwin Ravichandran, on eight, were batting with an unbroken stand of 32. India need another 122 to make England bat again.

It was another eventful Test innings by Pant, but he fell just short of a century, being dismissed in the 90s for the second time in three Tests.

Highlights of Pant’s 91 in Chennai:

Early on in his innings, Pant went after Jack Leach to establish his intentions and play to his strengths.

He was dismissed by Dom Bess: