Serena Williams, who notched a strong win to open her Australian Open campaign, turned heads with her attire – a multi-coloured, one-legged catsuit. While social media debated about the outfit, the American said that her kit was inspired by late sprint queen Florence Griffith Joyner, popularly known as ‘Flo-Jo’.

Griffith Joyner, a Black American athlete remains the fastest woman in history more than 20 years after her death, holding the world records in 100m and 200m. She was known for her bold on field-style along with her spring achievement, much like Williams.

Pause, rewind, play: Record-breaking and controversial, Florence Griffith Joyner is still unmatched

“I was inspired by Flo-Jo, who was a wonderful track athlete, amazing athlete when I was growing up,” Williams said after her match.

“Watching her fashion, just always changing, her outfits were always amazing. The Nike team actually thought of this design of inspiration from Flo-Jo. I was like, ‘Oh, my God, this is so brilliant’,” she added.

Serena on her #AusOpen outfit, inspired by Florence Griffith-Joyner.



"Yeah, I was inspired by FloJo, who was a wonderful track athlete, amazing athlete when I was growing up. (...) I was like, Oh, my God, this is sobrilliant. That's where we started." pic.twitter.com/0Q7ShNf01H — José Morgado (@josemorgado) February 8, 2021

The 39-year-old also said she gained inspiration from ageless NFL great Tom Brady after an impressive start to her quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam on day one.

Playing an unparallelled 100th match at the tournament, she looked sharp and hit 16 winners against Germany’s Laura Siegemund in the 6-1, 6-1 romp in 56 minutes.

As she completed her first-round victory, fellow American Brady was lifting his seventh Super Bowl title having spearheaded the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to an upset 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

“It’s unbelievable... it’s unreal,” Williams said of the 43-year-old Brady, who collected his fourth Super Bowl MVP in his first season since leaving New England Patriots.

“I just was watching as much as I could. You can’t say it was the system he was at formerly. It’s definitely Tom Brady... he’s Tom Brady. He’s amazing.”

Williams showed no signs of the shoulder injury that ruled her out of the semi-finals of last week’s Yarra Valley Classic.

She has also been battling a lingering Achilles injury first sustained at last year’s US Open, but has been in strong form so far in Melbourne as she chases Margaret Court’s record Grand Slam tally.

Like Brady, Williams wound back the clock by thrashing her opponent in a one-sided contest.

“This was a good start, it was vintage Serena,” she said. “Wasn’t sure how my serve would be after the shoulder (injury), but it’s feeling good.”

Williams, the seven-time Australian Open champion, will play Serbia’s Nina Stojanovic in the second round on Wednesday.

"Tom Brady is in my age group"



Serena Williams was delighted with Tampa's #SuperBowl victory & couldn't wait to get off court at #AusOpen and watch #SBLV



📽️ / @AustralianOpenpic.twitter.com/gcBnoWJHqt — The Field (@thefield_in) February 8, 2021

With AFP Inputs