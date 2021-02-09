Among many things hit by the coronavirus in 2020, live sport was one of the fields affected bad. From the Tokyo Olympics being called off to big-ticket yearly events getting cancelled, postponed or played in front of empty stadiums, it was a year like no other.
In the latter part of the year though, things started picking up again around the world and cricket restarted with English summer. Many leagues and bilateral series have been played since.
But for India, the case has been a bit different. While the men have played a full Indian Premier League season apart from a tour to Australia and a home series against England, the women have not played international cricket in nearly a year. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co last played in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final on March 8, 2020. There was the Women’s T20 Challenge in Sharjah at the business end of IPL, when four teams played a brief exhibition event.
In the meantime, here’s a list of all women’s international matches that have taken place and a summary of men’s matches involving the 12 main members of ICC.
(Note: The tables below will be updated till the time the Indian women’s team return to international action.)
List of women's intn'l matches from Mar 8 2020
|Home team
|Result
|Away team
|Ground
|Match date
|Match type
|Australia
|won
|India
|Melbourne
|8 Mar 2020
|T20I
|Austria
|lost
|Germany
|Lower Austria
|12 Aug 2020
|T20I
|Austria
|lost
|Germany
|Lower Austria
|13 Aug 2020
|T20I
|Austria
|lost
|Germany
|Lower Austria
|13 Aug 2020
|T20I
|Austria
|lost
|Germany
|Lower Austria
|14 Aug 2020
|T20I
|Austria
|lost
|Germany
|Lower Austria
|15 Aug 2020
|T20I
|England
|won
|West Indies
|Derby
|21 Sep 2020
|T20I
|England
|won
|West Indies
|Derby
|23 Sep 2020
|T20I
|Australia
|won
|New Zealand
|Brisbane
|26 Sep 2020
|T20I
|England
|won
|West Indies
|Derby
|26 Sep 2020
|T20I
|Australia
|won
|New Zealand
|Brisbane
|27 Sep 2020
|T20I
|England
|won
|West Indies
|Derby
|28 Sep 2020
|T20I
|Australia
|lost
|New Zealand
|Brisbane
|30 Sep 2020
|T20I
|England
|won
|West Indies
|Derby
|30 Sep 2020
|T20I
|Australia
|won
|New Zealand
|Brisbane
|3 Oct 2020
|ODI
|Australia
|won
|New Zealand
|Brisbane
|5 Oct 2020
|ODI
|Australia
|won
|New Zealand
|Brisbane
|7 Oct 2020
|ODI
|South Africa
|won
|Pakistan
|Durban
|20 Jan 2021
|ODI
|South Africa
|won
|Pakistan
|Durban
|23 Jan 2021
|ODI
|South Africa
|won
|Pakistan
|Durban
|26 Jan 2021
|ODI
|South Africa
|won
|Pakistan
|Durban
|29 Jan 2021
|T20I
|South Africa
|won
|Pakistan
|Durban
|31 Jan 2021
|T20I
|South Africa
|lost
|Pakistan
|Durban
|3 Feb 2021
|T20I
No of men's intn'l matches since March 9 2020
|Team
|Total matches (Tests/ODIs/T20Is)
|England
|24
|Pakistan
|19
|Australia
|17
|West Indies
|12
|India
|11
|New Zealand
|11
|Ireland
|9
|Zimbabwe
|8
|South Africa
|7
|Bangladesh
|6
|Afghanistan
|4
|Sri Lanka
|4