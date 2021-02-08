Zinedine Zidane said on Monday he feels “supported by everyone” at Real Madrid but would not confirm whether he will see out his contract at the club.

Zidane’s deal expires in 2022, with the Frenchman’s future under scrutiny given Madrid’s disappointing form in La Liga this season.

They sit 10 points adrift of Atletico Madrid, who have two games in hand and will stretch the gap to 13 points if they beat beat Celta Vigo at home later on Monday.

“We’re all in the same boat, I feel supported by everyone,” Zidane said in a press conference ahead of Tuesday’s game with Getafe.

“In football we know what we always have to do, we have to start playing well again, like we were doing not so long ago.

“We are going to work, to believe in what we do and regain some confidence and finish well, that is what we want to do,” added Zidane, who made it clear that he has no plans to depart.

“Why would I leave if I’m doing what I like doing?” he said. “You go through bad times, of course, but that’s normal in life.

“At Madrid we know that it’s a great club and that what you have to do is compete and that here there will always be changes.”

Zidane, who angrily told reporters to show the team more “respect” last week, was less clear about the prospect of seeing out his contract until 2022.

“We’ll see,” he said with a smile. “What interests me is the day to day. What happened has already happened. What I say is that those of us who are here deserve to work. Everyone can say whatever they want.”

Zidane also spoke about Sergio Ramos’ knee operation, which is expected to keep Madrid’s captain out for six to eight weeks.

“It went very well,” said Zidane. “He has to recover now but he is in good spirits.”