England pacer Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the second Test against India at Chennai due to an injury to his arm. As a result of the injury, he has now been given an injection in his right elbow.

“The injection follows discomfort the fast bowler experienced during the 227-run win in the first Test at the same venue,” said the England and Wales Cricket Board in a statement.

ECB added: “The issue is not related to any previous injury and it is hoped the treatment will allow the condition to settle down quickly, allowing the player to return to action in time for the third Test in Ahmedabad.”

With Archer ruled out, James Anderson might play another match for the visitors who have followed a strict rotation policy for their players.

England were already guaranteed to make one change to their XI, with Ben Foakes replacing Jos Buttler behind the stumps but Archer’s injury will put a spanner in the works for Root and Co.