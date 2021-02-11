Neymar will miss Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League last 16, first leg match against his former club Barcelona due to a groin injury, the French club said Thursday.

The Brazilian forward suffered the injury in PSG’s 1-0 win against Caen in the French Cup on Wednesday, ruling him out of the game in Spain on February 16.

PSG said he was expected to be sidelined for “around four weeks”, meaning he could return for the second leg in France on March 10.

It is a second blow to last season’s beaten Champions League finalists after winger Angel Di Maria was ruled out of the match with a thigh injury.