Axar Patel has recovered completely and is now available for selection for the second Test in Chennai against England to be played from Saturday. The all-rounder had complained of pain in his left knee and was ruled out of the first Test.

Patel was expected to slot in for the injured Ravindra Jadeja but the last-minute injury meant that India went with Shahbaz Nadeem for the first Test. The rusty Nadeem wasn’t as accurate as he usually is and if India do pick Patel for the second Test, they will hope he can give them more control over the proceedings.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee have now also withdrawn Shahbaz Nadeem and Rahul Chahar from the main squad and added the duo back to the group of standby players.

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur

Standby players: K S Bharat, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Chahar, Priyank Panchal

Net Bowlers: Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Warrier, Krishnappa Gowtham, Saurabh Kumar