A total of 292 players have been confirmed to be a part of the Indian Premier League auction pool ahead of the tournament’s 14th edition, expected to be played in India from April 2021.

Senior spinner Harbhajan Singh and middle-order batsman Kedar Jadhav, along with Australians Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell, have been bracketed in the highest base price Rs 2 crore for the IPL auction to be held in Chennai on February 18.

Arjun Tendulkar, a left-arm fast bowler, has also been included in the final list, in the lowest base price category of Rs 20 lakh. He has been added as an allrounder. World Cup winner S Sreesanth, who had made a comeback to domestic cricket recently after his ban ended, is not in the final shortlist.

With 292 players available for auction, there are 61 slots spread between eight franchises up for grabs. Royal Challengers Bangalore have highest the number of slots available with 11 while Sunrisers have only three vacancies.

Kings XI Punjab go into the auction with the highest purse (Rs 53.2 crore) while Sunrisers can spend a little less than 11 crore (Rs 10.75 crore). CSK will have an interesting auction with a Rs 19.9 crore purse and six slots to fill.

(Note: Scroll sideways or swipe right to view all columns in the tables below)

Updated: IPL 2021 Squad Size and purse details Team No of Players No of Overseas Players Total money spent (Rs crore) Salary cap available (Rs crore) Available Slots Overseas Slots CSK 19 7 65.10 19.90 6 1 DC 17 5 71.60 13.40 8 3 KXIP 16 3 31.80 53.20 9 5 KKR 17 6 74.25 10.75 8 2 MI 18 4 69.65 15.35 7 4 RR 16 5 47.15 37.85 9 3 RCB 14 5 49.60 35.40 11 3 SRH 22 7 74.25 10.75 3 1 Total slots

61 22

The IPL governing council announced a shortlist on Thursday with a few surprises in store, here’s a breakdown:

Players with maximum base price Country Player Specialism Total IPL caps Previous IPL teams 2020 team England Jason Roy BATSMAN 8 GL,DD,DC DC Australia Steve Smith BATSMAN 95 PWI,RPS,RR RR Bangladesh Shakib Al Hasan AR 63 KKR,SRH - England Moeen Ali AR 19 RCB RCB India Kedar Jadhav AR 87 DD,KTK,RCB,CSK CSK Australia Glenn Maxwell AR 82 DD,MI,KXIP KXIP England Sam Billings WK 22 DD,CSK - England Mark Wood BOWLER 1 CSK - India Harbhajan Singh BOWLER 160 MI,CSK CSK England Liam Plunkett BOWLER 7 DD - (AR=allrounder, WK=wicketkeeper)

Price range: Rs 1 crore and above

A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and three from associate nations have been enlisted for the auctions.

Both Harbhajan and Jadhav were released by Chennai Super Kings this year and have entered the auction in the premium bracket. That list also features former Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith and an IPL regular Glenn Maxwell, who had a below par 2020 season with Punjab and was released..

Apart from Maxwell and Smith, other overseas recruits in the highest base price category included Shakib-al-Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy and Mark Wood.

There are 12 players with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore while Indian batsman Hanuma Vihari and fast bowler Umesh Yadav are in the third bracket with a base price of Rs 1 crore.

IPL auction: List of players > Rs 1 crore Full name Country Age Specialism Base price (Rs lakh) Kedar Jadhav India 36 AR 200 Harbhajan Singh India 40 Bowl 200 Jason Roy England 30 Bat 200 Moeen Ali England 33 AR 200 Sam Billings England 29 WK 200 Mark Wood England 31 Bowl 200 Liam Plunkett England 36 Bowl 200 Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh 34 AR 200 Steve Smith Australia 31 Bat 200 Glenn Maxwell Australia 32 AR 200 Morne Morkel South Africa 36 Bowl 150 Alex Hales England 32 Bat 150 Dawid Malan England 33 AR 150 Adil Rashid England 33 Bowl 150 Tom Curran England 26 AR 150 David Willey England 31 AR 150 Lewis Gregory England 28 AR 150 Alex Carey Australia 29 WK 150 Nathan Coulter‐Nile Australia 33 Bowl 150 Jhye Richardson Australia 24 Bowl 150 Shaun Marsh Australia 37 Bat 150 Mujeeb Ur Rahman Afghanistan 20 Bowl 150 Evin Lewis West Indies 29 Bat 100 Sheldon Cottrell West Indies 31 Bowl 100 Hanuma Vihari India 27 Bat 100 Umesh Yadav India 33 Bowl 100 Mustafizur Rahman Bangladesh 25 Bowl 100 Aaron Finch Australia 34 Bat 100 Moises Henriques Australia 34 AR 100 Marnus Labuschagne Australia 26 AR 100 Jason Behrendorff Australia 30 Bowl 100 Billy Stanlake Australia 26 Bowl 100 Matthew Wade Australia 33 WK 100 Count: 33 (AR = allrounder, WK = wicketkeeper)

Base price range: Rs 30-75 lakh

In the reserve price range between Rs 30 and 75 lakh, Cheteshwar Pujara continues to feature in the auction pool as he has entered with a base price of Rs 50 lakh among batsmen. Karun Nair, Karnataka’s captain in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, is also in this category.

List of batsmen Rs 30-75 lakh Full name Country Age Category Base price (Rs lakh) Corey Anderson New Zealand 30 Capped 75 Darren Bravo West Indies 32 Capped 75 Karun Nair India 29 Capped 50 Devon Conway New Zealand 29 Capped 50 Martin Guptill New Zealand 34 Capped 50 Rovman Powell West Indies 27 Capped 50 Cheteshwar Pujara India 33 Capped 50 Rassie Van Der Dussen South Africa 32 Capped 50 Count: 8

Chris Morris, surprisingly released by RCB, has entered with a base price of Rs 75 lakh and could find more suitors in the auction despite his inconsistencies in the league.

List of allrounders Rs 30-75 lakh Full name Country Age Category Base price (Rs lakh) Chris Morris South Africa 33 Capped 75 Ben Cutting Australia 34 Capped 75 Kyle Jamieson New Zealand 26 Capped 75 Fabian Allen West Indies 25 Capped 75 Daniel Christian Australia 37 Capped 75 Liam Livingstone England 27 Capped 75 Keemo Paul West Indies 23 Capped 75 Mohammad Mahmud Ullah Bangladesh 35 Capped 75 Sherfane Rutherford West Indies 22 Capped 75 Hilton Cartwright Australia 29 Capped 75 James Faulkner Australia 30 Capped 75 Shivam Dube India 27 Capped 50 Pawan Negi India 28 Capped 50 Gurkeerat Singh India 30 Capped 50 Colin De Grandhomme New Zealand 34 Capped 50 Thisara Perera Sri Lanka 32 Capped 50 Mohammad Shaifuddin Bangladesh 24 Capped 50 Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka 23 Capped 50 Karim Janat Afghanistan 22 Capped 50 Scott Kuggeleijn New Zealand 29 Capped 50 James Neesham New Zealand 30 Capped 50 Wayne Parnell South Africa 31 Capped 50 Carlos Brathwaite West Indies 32 Capped 50 Rishi Dhawan India 31 Capped 50 Andile Phehlukwayo South Africa 25 Capped 50 Dasun Shanaka Sri Lanka 29 Capped 50 Isuru Udana Sri Lanka 33 Capped 50 Ravi Bopara England 35 Capped 50 George Linde South Africa 29 Capped 50 Kyle Mayers West Indies 28 Capped 50 Daryl Mitchell New Zealand 29 Capped 50 Colin Munro New Zealand 34 Capped 50 Dwaine Pretorius South Africa 32 Capped 50 Romario Shepherd West Indies 26 Capped 50 Stuart Binny India 36 Capped 50 Akeal Hosein West Indies 27 Capped 50 Parvez Rasool India 32 Capped 50 David Wiese South Africa 35 Capped 50 Jack Wildermuth Australia 27 Capped 50 Jalaj Saxena India 34 Uncapped 30 Chris Green Australia 27 Uncapped 30 Count: 41

Former RCB player Tim Southee is among the group of bowlers in the mid-price range in a list that features five Indian players. Released by CSK, Piyush Chawal reenters the auction at a base price of Rs 50 lakh.

List of bowlers Rs 30-75 lakh Full name Country Age Category Base price (Rs lakh) Tim Southee New Zealand 32 Capped 75 Fidel Edwards West Indies 39 Capped 75 Qais Ahmad Afghanistan 20 Capped 50 Naveen Ul Haq Afghanistan 21 Capped 50 Sean Abbott Australia 29 Capped 50 Joel Paris Australia 28 Capped 50 Reece Topley England 27 Capped 50 Piyush Chawla India 32 Capped 50 Rahul Sharma India 34 Capped 50 Varun Aaron India 31 Capped 50 Mohit Sharma India 32 Capped 50 Abhimanyu Mithun India 31 Capped 50 Adam Milne New Zealand 28 Capped 50 Ish Sodhi New Zealand 28 Capped 50 Mitchell McClenaghan New Zealand 34 Capped 50 Matt Henry New Zealand 29 Capped 50 Neil Wagner New Zealand 35 Capped 50 Jacob Duffy New Zealand 26 Capped 50 Blair Tickner New Zealand 27 Capped 50 Beuran Hendricks South Africa 30 Capped 50 Hardus Viljoen South Africa 32 Capped 50 Daryn Dupavillon South Africa 26 Capped 50 Dushmanta Chameera Sri Lanka 29 Capped 50 Oshane Thomas West Indies 24 Capped 50 Chemar Holder West Indies 23 Capped 50 Alzarri Joseph West Indies 24 Capped 50 Obed Mccoy West Indies 24 Capped 50 Shannon Gabriel West Indies 32 Capped 50 Fazalhaq Farooqi Afghanistan 20 Uncapped 40 Riley Meredith Australia 24 Uncapped 40 Brendan Doggett Australia 26 Uncapped 40 Mark Steketee Australia 27 Uncapped 40 Sandeep Lamichhane Nepal 20 Associate 40 Ali Khan USA 30 Associate 40 Ben Dwarshuis Australia 26 Uncapped 30 Ankit Singh Rajpoot India 27 Uncapped 30 Count: 36

The wicketkeepers group in the mid-price range is a short list with five overseas players. Ben McDermott could be one to watch out for in this list, after his exploits in the Big Bash League and against India in a warm-up match.

List of wicketkeepers Rs 30-75 lakh Full name Country Age Category C/U/A Base price (Rs lakh) Kusal Perera Sri Lanka 30 WK Capped 50 Glenn Phillips New Zealand 24 WK Capped 50 Ben Duckett England 26 WK Capped 50 Rahmanullah Gurbaz Afghanistan 19 WK Capped 50 Ben Mcdermott Australia 26 WK Capped 50 Count: 5

Minimum base price: Rs 20 lakhs

List of Indian players at minimum base price Full name Country Age Category C/U/A Base price (Rs lakh) Ayush Badoni India 21 AR Uncapped 20 K Gowtham India 32 AR Uncapped 20 Venkatesh Iyer India 26 AR Uncapped 20 Shahrukh Khan India 25 AR Uncapped 20 Ripal Patel India 25 AR Uncapped 20 Atit Sheth India 25 AR Uncapped 20 Vivek Singh India 27 AR Uncapped 20 Atharva Ankolekar India 20 AR Uncapped 20 Prayas Barman India 18 AR Uncapped 20 Rojith Ganesh India 27 AR Uncapped 20 Sumit Kumar India 25 AR Uncapped 20 Akshdeep Nath India 27 AR Uncapped 20 Pradeep Sangwan India 30 AR Uncapped 20 Karan Sharma India 22 AR Uncapped 20 Utkarsh Singh India 22 AR Uncapped 20 R. Sonu Yadav India 21 AR Uncapped 20 Tajinder Dhillon India 28 AR Uncapped 20 Pankaj Jaswal India 25 AR Uncapped 20 Khrievitso Kense India 17 AR Uncapped 20 Prerak Mankad India 26 AR Uncapped 20 Shams Mulani India 24 AR Uncapped 20 Ansh Patel India 19 AR Uncapped 20 Suyash Prabhudessai India 23 AR Uncapped 20 Parth Sahani India 28 AR Uncapped 20 Ankit Sharma India 29 AR Uncapped 20 Dhruv Shorey India 28 AR Uncapped 20 Shubham Agrawal India 27 AR Uncapped 20 Rajjakuddin Ahmed India 25 AR Uncapped 20 Baba Aparajith India 26 AR Uncapped 20 Kartik Kakade India 25 AR Uncapped 20 Shoaib Khan India 29 AR Uncapped 20 Dhruv Patel India 23 AR Uncapped 20 Latest Kumar Patel India 20 AR Uncapped 20 Arjun Tendulkar India 21 AR Uncapped 20 Subodh Bhati India 30 AR Uncapped 20 Jay Bista India 25 AR Uncapped 20 Aamir Gani India 24 AR Uncapped 20 Karanveer Kaushal India 29 AR Uncapped 20 Anustup Majumdar India 36 AR Uncapped 20 Dikshanshu Negi India 30 AR Uncapped 20 Kshitiz Sharma India 30 AR Uncapped 20 Shubham Singh India 24 AR Uncapped 20 Shashank Singh India 29 AR Uncapped 20 Milind Tandon India 27 AR Uncapped 20 Sandeep Bavanaka India 28 AR Uncapped 20 Chaitanya Bishnoi India 26 AR Uncapped 20 Arun Chaprana India 27 AR Uncapped 20 Yudhvir Charak India 23 AR Uncapped 20 Ajay Dev Goud India 21 AR Uncapped 20 Umran Malik India 21 AR Uncapped 20 Ravi Teja Telukupalli India 26 AR Uncapped 20 Tanay Thyagarajan India 25 AR Uncapped 20 N.Tilak Varma India 18 AR Uncapped 20 K.Bhagath Varma India 22 AR Uncapped 20 Arshdeep Brar India 27 AR Uncapped 20 Digvijay Deshmukh India 22 AR Uncapped 20 Aakarshit Gomel India 27 AR Uncapped 20 Arjit Gupta India 31 AR Uncapped 20 Shubhang Hegde India 20 AR Uncapped 20 Anirudha Joshi India 33 AR Uncapped 20 Azim Kazi India 27 AR Uncapped 20 Rahul Singh India 28 AR Uncapped 20 Ajay T India 21 AR Uncapped 20 Harsh Tyagi India 21 AR Uncapped 20 Nachiket Bhute India 21 AR Uncapped 20 Deeparaj Gaonkar India 23 AR Uncapped 20 M Mohammed India 29 AR Uncapped 20 Govinda Poddar India 31 AR Uncapped 20 Pratyush Singh India 26 AR Uncapped 20 Sachin Baby India 32 Bat Uncapped 20 Rahul Gahlaut India 25 Bat Uncapped 20 C.Hari Nishaanth India 24 Bat Uncapped 20 Rajat Patidar India 27 Bat Uncapped 20 Himanshu Rana India 22 Bat Uncapped 20 Himmat Singh India 24 Bat Uncapped 20 Vishnu Solanki India 28 Bat Uncapped 20 Harpreet Bhatia India 29 Bat Uncapped 20 Shivam Chauhan India 23 Bat Uncapped 20 Naushad Shaikh India 29 Bat Uncapped 20 Pratham Singh India 28 Bat Uncapped 20 Apoorv Wankhade India 29 Bat Uncapped 20 Rajesh Bishnoi India 33 Bat Uncapped 20 Abhimanyu Easwaran India 25 Bat Uncapped 20 Rohan Kadam India 26 Bat Uncapped 20 Amandeep Khare India 23 Bat Uncapped 20 Siddhesh Lad India 28 Bat Uncapped 20 Mohammed Taha India 27 Bat Uncapped 20 Arman Jaffer India 22 Bat Uncapped 20 Saahil Jain India 22 Bat Uncapped 20 Subhranshu Senapati India 24 Bat Uncapped 20 Ravi Thakur India 23 Bat Uncapped 20 Tushar Deshpande India 25 Bowl Uncapped 20 Lukman Hussain Meriwala India 29 Bowl Uncapped 20 Chetan Sakariya India 23 Bowl Uncapped 20 Kuldeep Sen India 24 Bowl Uncapped 20 Mujtaba Yousuf India 18 Bowl Uncapped 20 Tejas Baroka India 25 Bowl Uncapped 20 K.C Cariappa India 26 Bowl Uncapped 20 M Siddharth India 22 Bowl Uncapped 20 Karanveer Singh India 33 Bowl Uncapped 20 Jagadeesha Suchith India 27 Bowl Uncapped 20 Midhun Sudhesan India 26 Bowl Uncapped 20 Vaibhav Arora India 23 Bowl Uncapped 20 Akash Deep India 24 Bowl Uncapped 20 Kulwant Khejroliya India 29 Bowl Uncapped 20 Arzan Nagwaswalla India 23 Bowl Uncapped 20 G Periyasamy India 27 Bowl Uncapped 20 Akash Singh India 18 Bowl Uncapped 20 Prithviraj Yarra India 23 Bowl Uncapped 20 Prince Balwant Rai India 21 Bowl Uncapped 20 Pardeep Sahu India 35 Bowl Uncapped 20 Sagar Udeshi India 34 Bowl Uncapped 20 Kushaal Wadhwani India 24 Bowl Uncapped 20 Akshay Wakhare India 35 Bowl Uncapped 20 Stephen Cheepurupalli India 27 Bowl Uncapped 20 Aniket Choudhary India 31 Bowl Uncapped 20 Mukesh Choudhary India 24 Bowl Uncapped 20 Sayan Ghosh India 28 Bowl Uncapped 20 Ronit More India 29 Bowl Uncapped 20 M Nidheesh India 29 Bowl Uncapped 20 M. Harisankar Reddy India 22 Bowl Uncapped 20 Simarjeet Singh India 23 Bowl Uncapped 20 Kuldip Yadav India 24 Bowl Uncapped 20 Zeeshan Ansari India 21 Bowl Uncapped 20 Varun Choudhary India 27 Bowl Uncapped 20 Prathamesh Dake India 30 Bowl Uncapped 20 Baltej Dhanda India 30 Bowl Uncapped 20 Saurabh Dubey India 23 Bowl Uncapped 20 Chama Milind India 26 Bowl Uncapped 20 Tanveer Ul Haq India 29 Bowl Uncapped 20 Mohammed Azharuddeen India 27 WK Uncapped 20 Avi Barot India 28 WK Uncapped 20 Kedar Devdhar India 31 WK Uncapped 20 Sheldon Jackson India 34 WK Uncapped 20 Vishnu Vinod India 27 WK Uncapped 20 Dhruv Jurel India 20 WK Uncapped 20 Arun Karthick India 35 WK Uncapped 20 Nikhil Naik India 26 WK Uncapped 20 Smit Patel India 27 WK Uncapped 20 K.L Shrijith India 24 WK Uncapped 20 K.S Bharat India 27 WK Uncapped 20 Aryan Juyal India 19 WK Uncapped 20 Sadiq Kirmani India 31 WK Uncapped 20 Rohit Sharma India 27 WK Uncapped 20 Sandeep Kumar Tomar India 22 WK Uncapped 20 Rohit Sharma India 27 WK Uncapped 20 Sandeep Kumar Tomar India 22 WK Uncapped 20 Count: 145 (AR = allrounder, WK = wicketkeeper)

List of foreign players at minimum base price Full name Country Age Category C/U/A Base price (Rs lakh) Noor Ahmad Lakanwal Afghanistan 16 Bowl Uncapped 20 Wesley Agar Australia 24 Bowl Uncapped 20 Josh Inglis Australia 26 WK Uncapped 20 Nathan Ellis Australia 26 Bowl Uncapped 20 Tanveer Sangha Australia 19 Bowl Uncapped 20 Max Bryant Australia 22 Bat Uncapped 20 Jake Weatherald Australia 26 Bat Uncapped 20 Matt Kelly Australia 26 Bowl Uncapped 20 Tim David Australia 25 AR Uncapped 20 Aaron Hardie Australia 22 AR Uncapped 20 Nathan McAndrew Australia 27 AR Uncapped 20 Nayan Doshi England 42 Bowl Uncapped 20 George Garton England 23 AR Uncapped 20 Finn Allen New Zealand 21 Bat Uncapped 20 Josh Clarkson New Zealand 24 AR Uncapped 20 Gerald Coetzee South Africa 20 AR Uncapped 20 Marco Jansen South Africa 20 AR Uncapped 20 Jacques Snyman South Africa 26 AR Uncapped 20 Kevin Koththigoda Sri Lanka 22 Bowl Uncapped 20 Maheesh Theekshan Sri Lanka 20 Bowl Uncapped 20 Vijayakanth Viyaskanth Sri Lanka 19 Bowl Uncapped 20 Karthik Meiyappan UAE 20 Bowl Associate 20 Jon Russ Jaggesar West Indies 35 Bowl Uncapped 20 Jayden Seales West Indies 19 Bowl Uncapped 20 Count: 24 (AR = allrounder, WK = wicketkeeper)

All information courtesy iplt20.com. You can go through the entire list HERE