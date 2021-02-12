A total of 292 players have been confirmed to be a part of the Indian Premier League auction pool ahead of the tournament’s 14th edition, expected to be played in India from April 2021.
Senior spinner Harbhajan Singh and middle-order batsman Kedar Jadhav, along with Australians Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell, have been bracketed in the highest base price Rs 2 crore for the IPL auction to be held in Chennai on February 18.
Arjun Tendulkar, a left-arm fast bowler, has also been included in the final list, in the lowest base price category of Rs 20 lakh. He has been added as an allrounder. World Cup winner S Sreesanth, who had made a comeback to domestic cricket recently after his ban ended, is not in the final shortlist.
With 292 players available for auction, there are 61 slots spread between eight franchises up for grabs. Royal Challengers Bangalore have highest the number of slots available with 11 while Sunrisers have only three vacancies.
Kings XI Punjab go into the auction with the highest purse (Rs 53.2 crore) while Sunrisers can spend a little less than 11 crore (Rs 10.75 crore). CSK will have an interesting auction with a Rs 19.9 crore purse and six slots to fill.
(Note: Scroll sideways or swipe right to view all columns in the tables below)
Updated: IPL 2021 Squad Size and purse details
|Team
|No of Players
|No of Overseas Players
|Total money spent (Rs crore)
|Salary cap available (Rs crore)
|Available Slots
|Overseas Slots
|CSK
|19
|7
|65.10
|19.90
|6
|1
|DC
|17
|5
|71.60
|13.40
|8
|3
|KXIP
|16
|3
|31.80
|53.20
|9
|5
|KKR
|17
|6
|74.25
|10.75
|8
|2
|MI
|18
|4
|69.65
|15.35
|7
|4
|RR
|16
|5
|47.15
|37.85
|9
|3
|RCB
|14
|5
|49.60
|35.40
|11
|3
|SRH
|22
|7
|74.25
|10.75
|3
|1
| Total slots
|61
|22
The IPL governing council announced a shortlist on Thursday with a few surprises in store, here’s a breakdown:
Players with maximum base price
|Country
|Player
|Specialism
|Total IPL caps
|Previous IPL teams
|2020 team
|England
|Jason Roy
|BATSMAN
|8
|GL,DD,DC
|DC
|Australia
|Steve Smith
|BATSMAN
|95
|PWI,RPS,RR
|RR
|Bangladesh
|Shakib Al Hasan
|AR
|63
|KKR,SRH
|-
|England
|Moeen Ali
|AR
|19
|RCB
|RCB
|India
|Kedar Jadhav
|AR
|87
|DD,KTK,RCB,CSK
|CSK
|Australia
|Glenn Maxwell
|AR
|82
|DD,MI,KXIP
|KXIP
|England
|Sam Billings
|WK
|22
|DD,CSK
|-
|England
|Mark Wood
|BOWLER
|1
|CSK
|-
|India
|Harbhajan Singh
|BOWLER
|160
|MI,CSK
|CSK
|England
|Liam Plunkett
|BOWLER
|7
|DD
|-
Price range: Rs 1 crore and above
A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and three from associate nations have been enlisted for the auctions.
Both Harbhajan and Jadhav were released by Chennai Super Kings this year and have entered the auction in the premium bracket. That list also features former Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith and an IPL regular Glenn Maxwell, who had a below par 2020 season with Punjab and was released..
Apart from Maxwell and Smith, other overseas recruits in the highest base price category included Shakib-al-Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy and Mark Wood.
There are 12 players with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore while Indian batsman Hanuma Vihari and fast bowler Umesh Yadav are in the third bracket with a base price of Rs 1 crore.
IPL auction: List of players > Rs 1 crore
|Full name
|Country
|Age
|Specialism
|Base price (Rs lakh)
|Kedar Jadhav
|India
|36
|AR
|200
|Harbhajan Singh
|India
|40
|Bowl
|200
|Jason Roy
|England
|30
|Bat
|200
|Moeen Ali
|England
|33
|AR
|200
|Sam Billings
|England
|29
|WK
|200
|Mark Wood
|England
|31
|Bowl
|200
|Liam Plunkett
|England
|36
|Bowl
|200
|Shakib Al Hasan
|Bangladesh
|34
|AR
|200
|Steve Smith
|Australia
|31
|Bat
|200
|Glenn Maxwell
|Australia
|32
|AR
|200
|Morne Morkel
|South Africa
|36
|Bowl
|150
|Alex Hales
|England
|32
|Bat
|150
|Dawid Malan
|England
|33
|AR
|150
|Adil Rashid
|England
|33
|Bowl
|150
|Tom Curran
|England
|26
|AR
|150
|David Willey
|England
|31
|AR
|150
|Lewis Gregory
|England
|28
|AR
|150
|Alex Carey
|Australia
|29
|WK
|150
|Nathan Coulter‐Nile
|Australia
|33
|Bowl
|150
|Jhye Richardson
|Australia
|24
|Bowl
|150
|Shaun Marsh
|Australia
|37
|Bat
|150
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|Afghanistan
|20
|Bowl
|150
|Evin Lewis
|West Indies
|29
|Bat
|100
|Sheldon Cottrell
|West Indies
|31
|Bowl
|100
|Hanuma Vihari
|India
|27
|Bat
|100
|Umesh Yadav
|India
|33
|Bowl
|100
|Mustafizur Rahman
|Bangladesh
|25
|Bowl
|100
|Aaron Finch
|Australia
|34
|Bat
|100
|Moises Henriques
|Australia
|34
|AR
|100
|Marnus Labuschagne
|Australia
|26
|AR
|100
|Jason Behrendorff
|Australia
|30
|Bowl
|100
|Billy Stanlake
|Australia
|26
|Bowl
|100
|Matthew Wade
|Australia
|33
|WK
|100
Base price range: Rs 30-75 lakh
In the reserve price range between Rs 30 and 75 lakh, Cheteshwar Pujara continues to feature in the auction pool as he has entered with a base price of Rs 50 lakh among batsmen. Karun Nair, Karnataka’s captain in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, is also in this category.
List of batsmen Rs 30-75 lakh
|Full name
|Country
|Age
|Category
|Base price (Rs lakh)
|Corey Anderson
|New Zealand
|30
|Capped
|75
|Darren Bravo
|West Indies
|32
|Capped
|75
|Karun Nair
|India
|29
|Capped
|50
|Devon Conway
|New Zealand
|29
|Capped
|50
|Martin Guptill
|New Zealand
|34
|Capped
|50
|Rovman Powell
|West Indies
|27
|Capped
|50
|Cheteshwar Pujara
|India
|33
|Capped
|50
|Rassie Van Der Dussen
|South Africa
|32
|Capped
|50
Chris Morris, surprisingly released by RCB, has entered with a base price of Rs 75 lakh and could find more suitors in the auction despite his inconsistencies in the league.
List of allrounders Rs 30-75 lakh
|Full name
|Country
|Age
|Category
|Base price (Rs lakh)
|Chris Morris
|South Africa
|33
|Capped
|75
|Ben Cutting
|Australia
|34
|Capped
|75
|Kyle Jamieson
|New Zealand
|26
|Capped
|75
|Fabian Allen
|West Indies
|25
|Capped
|75
|Daniel Christian
|Australia
|37
|Capped
|75
|Liam Livingstone
|England
|27
|Capped
|75
|Keemo Paul
|West Indies
|23
|Capped
|75
|Mohammad Mahmud Ullah
|Bangladesh
|35
|Capped
|75
|Sherfane Rutherford
|West Indies
|22
|Capped
|75
|Hilton Cartwright
|Australia
|29
|Capped
|75
|James Faulkner
|Australia
|30
|Capped
|75
|Shivam Dube
|India
|27
|Capped
|50
|Pawan Negi
|India
|28
|Capped
|50
|Gurkeerat Singh
|India
|30
|Capped
|50
|Colin De Grandhomme
|New Zealand
|34
|Capped
|50
|Thisara Perera
|Sri Lanka
|32
|Capped
|50
|Mohammad Shaifuddin
|Bangladesh
|24
|Capped
|50
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|Sri Lanka
|23
|Capped
|50
|Karim Janat
|Afghanistan
|22
|Capped
|50
|Scott Kuggeleijn
|New Zealand
|29
|Capped
|50
|James Neesham
|New Zealand
|30
|Capped
|50
|Wayne Parnell
|South Africa
|31
|Capped
|50
|Carlos Brathwaite
|West Indies
|32
|Capped
|50
|Rishi Dhawan
|India
|31
|Capped
|50
|Andile Phehlukwayo
|South Africa
|25
|Capped
|50
|Dasun Shanaka
|Sri Lanka
|29
|Capped
|50
|Isuru Udana
|Sri Lanka
|33
|Capped
|50
|Ravi Bopara
|England
|35
|Capped
|50
|George Linde
|South Africa
|29
|Capped
|50
|Kyle Mayers
|West Indies
|28
|Capped
|50
|Daryl Mitchell
|New Zealand
|29
|Capped
|50
|Colin Munro
|New Zealand
|34
|Capped
|50
|Dwaine Pretorius
|South Africa
|32
|Capped
|50
|Romario Shepherd
|West Indies
|26
|Capped
|50
|Stuart Binny
|India
|36
|Capped
|50
|Akeal Hosein
|West Indies
|27
|Capped
|50
|Parvez Rasool
|India
|32
|Capped
|50
|David Wiese
|South Africa
|35
|Capped
|50
|Jack Wildermuth
|Australia
|27
|Capped
|50
|Jalaj Saxena
|India
|34
|Uncapped
|30
|Chris Green
|Australia
|27
|Uncapped
|30
Former RCB player Tim Southee is among the group of bowlers in the mid-price range in a list that features five Indian players. Released by CSK, Piyush Chawal reenters the auction at a base price of Rs 50 lakh.
List of bowlers Rs 30-75 lakh
|Full name
|Country
|Age
|Category
|Base price (Rs lakh)
|Tim Southee
|New Zealand
|32
|Capped
|75
|Fidel Edwards
|West Indies
|39
|Capped
|75
|Qais Ahmad
|Afghanistan
|20
|Capped
|50
|Naveen Ul Haq
|Afghanistan
|21
|Capped
|50
|Sean Abbott
|Australia
|29
|Capped
|50
|Joel Paris
|Australia
|28
|Capped
|50
|Reece Topley
|England
|27
|Capped
|50
|Piyush Chawla
|India
|32
|Capped
|50
|Rahul Sharma
|India
|34
|Capped
|50
|Varun Aaron
|India
|31
|Capped
|50
|Mohit Sharma
|India
|32
|Capped
|50
|Abhimanyu Mithun
|India
|31
|Capped
|50
|Adam Milne
|New Zealand
|28
|Capped
|50
|Ish Sodhi
|New Zealand
|28
|Capped
|50
|Mitchell McClenaghan
|New Zealand
|34
|Capped
|50
|Matt Henry
|New Zealand
|29
|Capped
|50
|Neil Wagner
|New Zealand
|35
|Capped
|50
|Jacob Duffy
|New Zealand
|26
|Capped
|50
|Blair Tickner
|New Zealand
|27
|Capped
|50
|Beuran Hendricks
|South Africa
|30
|Capped
|50
|Hardus Viljoen
|South Africa
|32
|Capped
|50
|Daryn Dupavillon
|South Africa
|26
|Capped
|50
|Dushmanta Chameera
|Sri Lanka
|29
|Capped
|50
|Oshane Thomas
|West Indies
|24
|Capped
|50
|Chemar Holder
|West Indies
|23
|Capped
|50
|Alzarri Joseph
|West Indies
|24
|Capped
|50
|Obed Mccoy
|West Indies
|24
|Capped
|50
|Shannon Gabriel
|West Indies
|32
|Capped
|50
|Fazalhaq Farooqi
|Afghanistan
|20
|Uncapped
|40
|Riley Meredith
|Australia
|24
|Uncapped
|40
|Brendan Doggett
|Australia
|26
|Uncapped
|40
|Mark Steketee
|Australia
|27
|Uncapped
|40
|Sandeep Lamichhane
|Nepal
|20
|Associate
|40
|Ali Khan
|USA
|30
|Associate
|40
|Ben Dwarshuis
|Australia
|26
|Uncapped
|30
|Ankit Singh Rajpoot
|India
|27
|Uncapped
|30
The wicketkeepers group in the mid-price range is a short list with five overseas players. Ben McDermott could be one to watch out for in this list, after his exploits in the Big Bash League and against India in a warm-up match.
List of wicketkeepers Rs 30-75 lakh
|Full name
|Country
|Age
|Category
|C/U/A
|Base price (Rs lakh)
|Kusal Perera
|Sri Lanka
|30
|WK
|Capped
|50
|Glenn Phillips
|New Zealand
|24
|WK
|Capped
|50
|Ben Duckett
|England
|26
|WK
|Capped
|50
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|Afghanistan
|19
|WK
|Capped
|50
|Ben Mcdermott
|Australia
|26
|WK
|Capped
|50
Minimum base price: Rs 20 lakhs
List of Indian players at minimum base price
|Full name
|Country
|Age
|Category
|C/U/A
|Base price (Rs lakh)
|Ayush Badoni
|India
|21
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|K Gowtham
|India
|32
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Venkatesh Iyer
|India
|26
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Shahrukh Khan
|India
|25
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Ripal Patel
|India
|25
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Atit Sheth
|India
|25
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Vivek Singh
|India
|27
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Atharva Ankolekar
|India
|20
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Prayas Barman
|India
|18
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Rojith Ganesh
|India
|27
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Sumit Kumar
|India
|25
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Akshdeep Nath
|India
|27
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Pradeep Sangwan
|India
|30
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Karan Sharma
|India
|22
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Utkarsh Singh
|India
|22
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|R. Sonu Yadav
|India
|21
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Tajinder Dhillon
|India
|28
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Pankaj Jaswal
|India
|25
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Khrievitso Kense
|India
|17
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Prerak Mankad
|India
|26
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Shams Mulani
|India
|24
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Ansh Patel
|India
|19
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Suyash Prabhudessai
|India
|23
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Parth Sahani
|India
|28
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Ankit Sharma
|India
|29
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Dhruv Shorey
|India
|28
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Shubham Agrawal
|India
|27
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Rajjakuddin Ahmed
|India
|25
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Baba Aparajith
|India
|26
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Kartik Kakade
|India
|25
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Shoaib Khan
|India
|29
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Dhruv Patel
|India
|23
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Latest Kumar Patel
|India
|20
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Arjun Tendulkar
|India
|21
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Subodh Bhati
|India
|30
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Jay Bista
|India
|25
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Aamir Gani
|India
|24
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Karanveer Kaushal
|India
|29
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Anustup Majumdar
|India
|36
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Dikshanshu Negi
|India
|30
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Kshitiz Sharma
|India
|30
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Shubham Singh
|India
|24
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Shashank Singh
|India
|29
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Milind Tandon
|India
|27
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Sandeep Bavanaka
|India
|28
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Chaitanya Bishnoi
|India
|26
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Arun Chaprana
|India
|27
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Yudhvir Charak
|India
|23
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Ajay Dev Goud
|India
|21
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Umran Malik
|India
|21
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Ravi Teja Telukupalli
|India
|26
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Tanay Thyagarajan
|India
|25
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|N.Tilak Varma
|India
|18
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|K.Bhagath Varma
|India
|22
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Arshdeep Brar
|India
|27
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Digvijay Deshmukh
|India
|22
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Aakarshit Gomel
|India
|27
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Arjit Gupta
|India
|31
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Shubhang Hegde
|India
|20
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Anirudha Joshi
|India
|33
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Azim Kazi
|India
|27
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Rahul Singh
|India
|28
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Ajay T
|India
|21
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Harsh Tyagi
|India
|21
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Nachiket Bhute
|India
|21
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Deeparaj Gaonkar
|India
|23
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|M Mohammed
|India
|29
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Govinda Poddar
|India
|31
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Pratyush Singh
|India
|26
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Sachin Baby
|India
|32
|Bat
|Uncapped
|20
|Rahul Gahlaut
|India
|25
|Bat
|Uncapped
|20
|C.Hari Nishaanth
|India
|24
|Bat
|Uncapped
|20
|Rajat Patidar
|India
|27
|Bat
|Uncapped
|20
|Himanshu Rana
|India
|22
|Bat
|Uncapped
|20
|Himmat Singh
|India
|24
|Bat
|Uncapped
|20
|Vishnu Solanki
|India
|28
|Bat
|Uncapped
|20
|Harpreet Bhatia
|India
|29
|Bat
|Uncapped
|20
|Shivam Chauhan
|India
|23
|Bat
|Uncapped
|20
|Naushad Shaikh
|India
|29
|Bat
|Uncapped
|20
|Pratham Singh
|India
|28
|Bat
|Uncapped
|20
|Apoorv Wankhade
|India
|29
|Bat
|Uncapped
|20
|Rajesh Bishnoi
|India
|33
|Bat
|Uncapped
|20
|Abhimanyu Easwaran
|India
|25
|Bat
|Uncapped
|20
|Rohan Kadam
|India
|26
|Bat
|Uncapped
|20
|Amandeep Khare
|India
|23
|Bat
|Uncapped
|20
|Siddhesh Lad
|India
|28
|Bat
|Uncapped
|20
|Mohammed Taha
|India
|27
|Bat
|Uncapped
|20
|Arman Jaffer
|India
|22
|Bat
|Uncapped
|20
|Saahil Jain
|India
|22
|Bat
|Uncapped
|20
|Subhranshu Senapati
|India
|24
|Bat
|Uncapped
|20
|Ravi Thakur
|India
|23
|Bat
|Uncapped
|20
|Tushar Deshpande
|India
|25
|Bowl
|Uncapped
|20
|Lukman Hussain Meriwala
|India
|29
|Bowl
|Uncapped
|20
|Chetan Sakariya
|India
|23
|Bowl
|Uncapped
|20
|Kuldeep Sen
|India
|24
|Bowl
|Uncapped
|20
|Mujtaba Yousuf
|India
|18
|Bowl
|Uncapped
|20
|Tejas Baroka
|India
|25
|Bowl
|Uncapped
|20
|K.C Cariappa
|India
|26
|Bowl
|Uncapped
|20
|M Siddharth
|India
|22
|Bowl
|Uncapped
|20
|Karanveer Singh
|India
|33
|Bowl
|Uncapped
|20
|Jagadeesha Suchith
|India
|27
|Bowl
|Uncapped
|20
|Midhun Sudhesan
|India
|26
|Bowl
|Uncapped
|20
|Vaibhav Arora
|India
|23
|Bowl
|Uncapped
|20
|Akash Deep
|India
|24
|Bowl
|Uncapped
|20
|Kulwant Khejroliya
|India
|29
|Bowl
|Uncapped
|20
|Arzan Nagwaswalla
|India
|23
|Bowl
|Uncapped
|20
|G Periyasamy
|India
|27
|Bowl
|Uncapped
|20
|Akash Singh
|India
|18
|Bowl
|Uncapped
|20
|Prithviraj Yarra
|India
|23
|Bowl
|Uncapped
|20
|Prince Balwant Rai
|India
|21
|Bowl
|Uncapped
|20
|Pardeep Sahu
|India
|35
|Bowl
|Uncapped
|20
|Sagar Udeshi
|India
|34
|Bowl
|Uncapped
|20
|Kushaal Wadhwani
|India
|24
|Bowl
|Uncapped
|20
|Akshay Wakhare
|India
|35
|Bowl
|Uncapped
|20
|Stephen Cheepurupalli
|India
|27
|Bowl
|Uncapped
|20
|Aniket Choudhary
|India
|31
|Bowl
|Uncapped
|20
|Mukesh Choudhary
|India
|24
|Bowl
|Uncapped
|20
|Sayan Ghosh
|India
|28
|Bowl
|Uncapped
|20
|Ronit More
|India
|29
|Bowl
|Uncapped
|20
|M Nidheesh
|India
|29
|Bowl
|Uncapped
|20
|M. Harisankar Reddy
|India
|22
|Bowl
|Uncapped
|20
|Simarjeet Singh
|India
|23
|Bowl
|Uncapped
|20
|Kuldip Yadav
|India
|24
|Bowl
|Uncapped
|20
|Zeeshan Ansari
|India
|21
|Bowl
|Uncapped
|20
|Varun Choudhary
|India
|27
|Bowl
|Uncapped
|20
|Prathamesh Dake
|India
|30
|Bowl
|Uncapped
|20
|Baltej Dhanda
|India
|30
|Bowl
|Uncapped
|20
|Saurabh Dubey
|India
|23
|Bowl
|Uncapped
|20
|Chama Milind
|India
|26
|Bowl
|Uncapped
|20
|Tanveer Ul Haq
|India
|29
|Bowl
|Uncapped
|20
|Mohammed Azharuddeen
|India
|27
|WK
|Uncapped
|20
|Avi Barot
|India
|28
|WK
|Uncapped
|20
|Kedar Devdhar
|India
|31
|WK
|Uncapped
|20
|Sheldon Jackson
|India
|34
|WK
|Uncapped
|20
|Vishnu Vinod
|India
|27
|WK
|Uncapped
|20
|Dhruv Jurel
|India
|20
|WK
|Uncapped
|20
|Arun Karthick
|India
|35
|WK
|Uncapped
|20
|Nikhil Naik
|India
|26
|WK
|Uncapped
|20
|Smit Patel
|India
|27
|WK
|Uncapped
|20
|K.L Shrijith
|India
|24
|WK
|Uncapped
|20
|K.S Bharat
|India
|27
|WK
|Uncapped
|20
|Aryan Juyal
|India
|19
|WK
|Uncapped
|20
|Sadiq Kirmani
|India
|31
|WK
|Uncapped
|20
|Rohit Sharma
|India
|27
|WK
|Uncapped
|20
|Sandeep Kumar Tomar
|India
|22
|WK
|Uncapped
|20
|Rohit Sharma
|India
|27
|WK
|Uncapped
|20
|Sandeep Kumar Tomar
|India
|22
|WK
|Uncapped
|20
List of foreign players at minimum base price
|Full name
|Country
|Age
|Category
|C/U/A
|Base price (Rs lakh)
|Noor Ahmad Lakanwal
|Afghanistan
|16
|Bowl
|Uncapped
|20
|Wesley Agar
|Australia
|24
|Bowl
|Uncapped
|20
|Josh Inglis
|Australia
|26
|WK
|Uncapped
|20
|Nathan Ellis
|Australia
|26
|Bowl
|Uncapped
|20
|Tanveer Sangha
|Australia
|19
|Bowl
|Uncapped
|20
|Max Bryant
|Australia
|22
|Bat
|Uncapped
|20
|Jake Weatherald
|Australia
|26
|Bat
|Uncapped
|20
|Matt Kelly
|Australia
|26
|Bowl
|Uncapped
|20
|Tim David
|Australia
|25
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Aaron Hardie
|Australia
|22
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Nathan McAndrew
|Australia
|27
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Nayan Doshi
|England
|42
|Bowl
|Uncapped
|20
|George Garton
|England
|23
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Finn Allen
|New Zealand
|21
|Bat
|Uncapped
|20
|Josh Clarkson
|New Zealand
|24
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Gerald Coetzee
|South Africa
|20
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Marco Jansen
|South Africa
|20
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Jacques Snyman
|South Africa
|26
|AR
|Uncapped
|20
|Kevin Koththigoda
|Sri Lanka
|22
|Bowl
|Uncapped
|20
|Maheesh Theekshan
|Sri Lanka
|20
|Bowl
|Uncapped
|20
|Vijayakanth Viyaskanth
|Sri Lanka
|19
|Bowl
|Uncapped
|20
|Karthik Meiyappan
|UAE
|20
|Bowl
|Associate
|20
|Jon Russ Jaggesar
|West Indies
|35
|Bowl
|Uncapped
|20
|Jayden Seales
|West Indies
|19
|Bowl
|Uncapped
|20
