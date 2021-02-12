A total of 292 players have been confirmed to be a part of the Indian Premier League auction pool ahead of the tournament’s 14th edition, expected to be played in India from April 2021.

Senior spinner Harbhajan Singh and middle-order batsman Kedar Jadhav, along with Australians Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell, have been bracketed in the highest base price Rs 2 crore for the IPL auction to be held in Chennai on February 18.

Arjun Tendulkar, a left-arm fast bowler, has also been included in the final list, in the lowest base price category of Rs 20 lakh. He has been added as an allrounder. World Cup winner S Sreesanth, who had made a comeback to domestic cricket recently after his ban ended, is not in the final shortlist.

With 292 players available for auction, there are 61 slots spread between eight franchises up for grabs. Royal Challengers Bangalore have highest the number of slots available with 11 while Sunrisers have only three vacancies.

Kings XI Punjab go into the auction with the highest purse (Rs 53.2 crore) while Sunrisers can spend a little less than 11 crore (Rs 10.75 crore). CSK will have an interesting auction with a Rs 19.9 crore purse and six slots to fill.

(Note: Scroll sideways or swipe right to view all columns in the tables below)

Updated: IPL 2021 Squad Size and purse details

Team No of Players No of Overseas Players Total money spent (Rs crore) Salary cap available (Rs crore) Available Slots Overseas Slots
CSK 19 7 65.10 19.90 6 1
DC 17 5 71.60 13.40 8 3
KXIP 16 3 31.80 53.20 9 5
KKR 17 6 74.25 10.75 8 2
MI 18 4 69.65 15.35 7 4
RR 16 5 47.15 37.85 9 3
RCB 14 5 49.60 35.40 11 3
SRH 22 7 74.25 10.75 3 1
Total slots
 61 22

The IPL governing council announced a shortlist on Thursday with a few surprises in store, here’s a breakdown:

Players with maximum base price

Country Player Specialism Total IPL caps Previous IPL teams 2020 team
England Jason Roy BATSMAN 8 GL,DD,DC DC
Australia Steve Smith BATSMAN 95 PWI,RPS,RR RR
Bangladesh Shakib Al Hasan AR 63 KKR,SRH -
England Moeen Ali AR 19 RCB RCB
India Kedar Jadhav AR 87 DD,KTK,RCB,CSK CSK
Australia Glenn Maxwell AR 82 DD,MI,KXIP KXIP
England Sam Billings WK 22 DD,CSK -
England Mark Wood BOWLER 1 CSK -
India Harbhajan Singh BOWLER 160 MI,CSK CSK
England Liam Plunkett BOWLER 7 DD -
(AR=allrounder, WK=wicketkeeper)

Price range: Rs 1 crore and above

A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and three from associate nations have been enlisted for the auctions.

Both Harbhajan and Jadhav were released by Chennai Super Kings this year and have entered the auction in the premium bracket. That list also features former Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith and an IPL regular Glenn Maxwell, who had a below par 2020 season with Punjab and was released..

Apart from Maxwell and Smith, other overseas recruits in the highest base price category included Shakib-al-Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy and Mark Wood.

There are 12 players with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore while Indian batsman Hanuma Vihari and fast bowler Umesh Yadav are in the third bracket with a base price of Rs 1 crore.

IPL auction: List of players > Rs 1 crore

Full name Country Age Specialism Base price (Rs lakh)
Kedar Jadhav India 36 AR 200
Harbhajan Singh India 40 Bowl 200
Jason Roy England 30 Bat 200
Moeen Ali England 33 AR 200
Sam Billings England 29 WK 200
Mark Wood England 31 Bowl 200
Liam Plunkett England 36 Bowl 200
Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh 34 AR 200
Steve Smith Australia 31 Bat 200
Glenn Maxwell Australia 32 AR 200
Morne Morkel South Africa 36 Bowl 150
Alex Hales England 32 Bat 150
Dawid Malan England 33 AR 150
Adil Rashid England 33 Bowl 150
Tom Curran England 26 AR 150
David Willey England 31 AR 150
Lewis Gregory England 28 AR 150
Alex Carey Australia 29 WK 150
Nathan Coulter‐Nile Australia 33 Bowl 150
Jhye Richardson Australia 24 Bowl 150
Shaun Marsh Australia 37 Bat 150
Mujeeb Ur Rahman Afghanistan 20 Bowl 150
Evin Lewis West Indies 29 Bat 100
Sheldon Cottrell West Indies 31 Bowl 100
Hanuma Vihari India 27 Bat 100
Umesh Yadav India 33 Bowl 100
Mustafizur Rahman Bangladesh 25 Bowl 100
Aaron Finch Australia 34 Bat 100
Moises Henriques Australia 34 AR 100
Marnus Labuschagne Australia 26 AR 100
Jason Behrendorff Australia 30 Bowl 100
Billy Stanlake Australia 26 Bowl 100
Matthew Wade Australia 33 WK 100
Count: 33 (AR = allrounder, WK = wicketkeeper)

Base price range: Rs 30-75 lakh

In the reserve price range between Rs 30 and 75 lakh, Cheteshwar Pujara continues to feature in the auction pool as he has entered with a base price of Rs 50 lakh among batsmen. Karun Nair, Karnataka’s captain in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, is also in this category.

List of batsmen Rs 30-75 lakh

Full name Country Age Category Base price (Rs lakh)
Corey Anderson New Zealand 30 Capped 75
Darren Bravo West Indies 32 Capped 75
Karun Nair India 29 Capped 50
Devon Conway New Zealand 29 Capped 50
Martin Guptill New Zealand 34 Capped 50
Rovman Powell West Indies 27 Capped 50
Cheteshwar Pujara India 33 Capped 50
Rassie Van Der Dussen South Africa 32 Capped 50
Count: 8

Chris Morris, surprisingly released by RCB, has entered with a base price of Rs 75 lakh and could find more suitors in the auction despite his inconsistencies in the league.

List of allrounders Rs 30-75 lakh

Full name Country Age Category Base price (Rs lakh)
Chris Morris South Africa 33 Capped 75
Ben Cutting Australia 34 Capped 75
Kyle Jamieson New Zealand 26 Capped 75
Fabian Allen West Indies 25 Capped 75
Daniel Christian Australia 37 Capped 75
Liam Livingstone England 27 Capped 75
Keemo Paul West Indies 23 Capped 75
Mohammad Mahmud Ullah Bangladesh 35 Capped 75
Sherfane Rutherford West Indies 22 Capped 75
Hilton Cartwright Australia 29 Capped 75
James Faulkner Australia 30 Capped 75
Shivam Dube India 27 Capped 50
Pawan Negi India 28 Capped 50
Gurkeerat Singh India 30 Capped 50
Colin De Grandhomme New Zealand 34 Capped 50
Thisara Perera Sri Lanka 32 Capped 50
Mohammad Shaifuddin Bangladesh 24 Capped 50
Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka 23 Capped 50
Karim Janat Afghanistan 22 Capped 50
Scott Kuggeleijn New Zealand 29 Capped 50
James Neesham New Zealand 30 Capped 50
Wayne Parnell South Africa 31 Capped 50
Carlos Brathwaite West Indies 32 Capped 50
Rishi Dhawan India 31 Capped 50
Andile Phehlukwayo South Africa 25 Capped 50
Dasun Shanaka Sri Lanka 29 Capped 50
Isuru Udana Sri Lanka 33 Capped 50
Ravi Bopara England 35 Capped 50
George Linde South Africa 29 Capped 50
Kyle Mayers West Indies 28 Capped 50
Daryl Mitchell New Zealand 29 Capped 50
Colin Munro New Zealand 34 Capped 50
Dwaine Pretorius South Africa 32 Capped 50
Romario Shepherd West Indies 26 Capped 50
Stuart Binny India 36 Capped 50
Akeal Hosein West Indies 27 Capped 50
Parvez Rasool India 32 Capped 50
David Wiese South Africa 35 Capped 50
Jack Wildermuth Australia 27 Capped 50
Jalaj Saxena India 34 Uncapped 30
Chris Green Australia 27 Uncapped 30
Count: 41

Former RCB player Tim Southee is among the group of bowlers in the mid-price range in a list that features five Indian players. Released by CSK, Piyush Chawal reenters the auction at a base price of Rs 50 lakh.

List of bowlers Rs 30-75 lakh

Full name Country Age Category Base price (Rs lakh)
Tim Southee New Zealand 32 Capped 75
Fidel Edwards West Indies 39 Capped 75
Qais Ahmad Afghanistan 20 Capped 50
Naveen Ul Haq Afghanistan 21 Capped 50
Sean Abbott Australia 29 Capped 50
Joel Paris Australia 28 Capped 50
Reece Topley England 27 Capped 50
Piyush Chawla India 32 Capped 50
Rahul Sharma India 34 Capped 50
Varun Aaron India 31 Capped 50
Mohit Sharma India 32 Capped 50
Abhimanyu Mithun India 31 Capped 50
Adam Milne New Zealand 28 Capped 50
Ish Sodhi New Zealand 28 Capped 50
Mitchell McClenaghan New Zealand 34 Capped 50
Matt Henry New Zealand 29 Capped 50
Neil Wagner New Zealand 35 Capped 50
Jacob Duffy New Zealand 26 Capped 50
Blair Tickner New Zealand 27 Capped 50
Beuran Hendricks South Africa 30 Capped 50
Hardus Viljoen South Africa 32 Capped 50
Daryn Dupavillon South Africa 26 Capped 50
Dushmanta Chameera Sri Lanka 29 Capped 50
Oshane Thomas West Indies 24 Capped 50
Chemar Holder West Indies 23 Capped 50
Alzarri Joseph West Indies 24 Capped 50
Obed Mccoy West Indies 24 Capped 50
Shannon Gabriel West Indies 32 Capped 50
Fazalhaq Farooqi Afghanistan 20 Uncapped 40
Riley Meredith Australia 24 Uncapped 40
Brendan Doggett Australia 26 Uncapped 40
Mark Steketee Australia 27 Uncapped 40
Sandeep Lamichhane Nepal 20 Associate 40
Ali Khan USA 30 Associate 40
Ben Dwarshuis Australia 26 Uncapped 30
Ankit Singh Rajpoot India 27 Uncapped 30
Count: 36

The wicketkeepers group in the mid-price range is a short list with five overseas players. Ben McDermott could be one to watch out for in this list, after his exploits in the Big Bash League and against India in a warm-up match.

List of wicketkeepers Rs 30-75 lakh

Full name Country Age Category C/U/A Base price (Rs lakh)
Kusal Perera Sri Lanka 30 WK Capped 50
Glenn Phillips New Zealand 24 WK Capped 50
Ben Duckett England 26 WK Capped 50
Rahmanullah Gurbaz Afghanistan 19 WK Capped 50
Ben Mcdermott Australia 26 WK Capped 50
Count: 5

Minimum base price: Rs 20 lakhs

List of Indian players at minimum base price

Full name Country Age Category C/U/A Base price (Rs lakh)
Ayush Badoni India 21 AR Uncapped 20
K Gowtham India 32 AR Uncapped 20
Venkatesh Iyer India 26 AR Uncapped 20
Shahrukh Khan India 25 AR Uncapped 20
Ripal Patel India 25 AR Uncapped 20
Atit Sheth India 25 AR Uncapped 20
Vivek Singh India 27 AR Uncapped 20
Atharva Ankolekar India 20 AR Uncapped 20
Prayas Barman India 18 AR Uncapped 20
Rojith Ganesh India 27 AR Uncapped 20
Sumit Kumar India 25 AR Uncapped 20
Akshdeep Nath India 27 AR Uncapped 20
Pradeep Sangwan India 30 AR Uncapped 20
Karan Sharma India 22 AR Uncapped 20
Utkarsh Singh India 22 AR Uncapped 20
R. Sonu Yadav India 21 AR Uncapped 20
Tajinder Dhillon India 28 AR Uncapped 20
Pankaj Jaswal India 25 AR Uncapped 20
Khrievitso Kense India 17 AR Uncapped 20
Prerak Mankad India 26 AR Uncapped 20
Shams Mulani India 24 AR Uncapped 20
Ansh Patel India 19 AR Uncapped 20
Suyash Prabhudessai India 23 AR Uncapped 20
Parth Sahani India 28 AR Uncapped 20
Ankit Sharma India 29 AR Uncapped 20
Dhruv Shorey India 28 AR Uncapped 20
Shubham Agrawal India 27 AR Uncapped 20
Rajjakuddin Ahmed India 25 AR Uncapped 20
Baba Aparajith India 26 AR Uncapped 20
Kartik Kakade India 25 AR Uncapped 20
Shoaib Khan India 29 AR Uncapped 20
Dhruv Patel India 23 AR Uncapped 20
Latest Kumar Patel India 20 AR Uncapped 20
Arjun Tendulkar India 21 AR Uncapped 20
Subodh Bhati India 30 AR Uncapped 20
Jay Bista India 25 AR Uncapped 20
Aamir Gani India 24 AR Uncapped 20
Karanveer Kaushal India 29 AR Uncapped 20
Anustup Majumdar India 36 AR Uncapped 20
Dikshanshu Negi India 30 AR Uncapped 20
Kshitiz Sharma India 30 AR Uncapped 20
Shubham Singh India 24 AR Uncapped 20
Shashank Singh India 29 AR Uncapped 20
Milind Tandon India 27 AR Uncapped 20
Sandeep Bavanaka India 28 AR Uncapped 20
Chaitanya Bishnoi India 26 AR Uncapped 20
Arun Chaprana India 27 AR Uncapped 20
Yudhvir Charak India 23 AR Uncapped 20
Ajay Dev Goud India 21 AR Uncapped 20
Umran Malik India 21 AR Uncapped 20
Ravi Teja Telukupalli India 26 AR Uncapped 20
Tanay Thyagarajan India 25 AR Uncapped 20
N.Tilak Varma India 18 AR Uncapped 20
K.Bhagath Varma India 22 AR Uncapped 20
Arshdeep Brar India 27 AR Uncapped 20
Digvijay Deshmukh India 22 AR Uncapped 20
Aakarshit Gomel India 27 AR Uncapped 20
Arjit Gupta India 31 AR Uncapped 20
Shubhang Hegde India 20 AR Uncapped 20
Anirudha Joshi India 33 AR Uncapped 20
Azim Kazi India 27 AR Uncapped 20
Rahul Singh India 28 AR Uncapped 20
Ajay T India 21 AR Uncapped 20
Harsh Tyagi India 21 AR Uncapped 20
Nachiket Bhute India 21 AR Uncapped 20
Deeparaj Gaonkar India 23 AR Uncapped 20
M Mohammed India 29 AR Uncapped 20
Govinda Poddar India 31 AR Uncapped 20
Pratyush Singh India 26 AR Uncapped 20
Sachin Baby India 32 Bat Uncapped 20
Rahul Gahlaut India 25 Bat Uncapped 20
C.Hari Nishaanth India 24 Bat Uncapped 20
Rajat Patidar India 27 Bat Uncapped 20
Himanshu Rana India 22 Bat Uncapped 20
Himmat Singh India 24 Bat Uncapped 20
Vishnu Solanki India 28 Bat Uncapped 20
Harpreet Bhatia India 29 Bat Uncapped 20
Shivam Chauhan India 23 Bat Uncapped 20
Naushad Shaikh India 29 Bat Uncapped 20
Pratham Singh India 28 Bat Uncapped 20
Apoorv Wankhade India 29 Bat Uncapped 20
Rajesh Bishnoi India 33 Bat Uncapped 20
Abhimanyu Easwaran India 25 Bat Uncapped 20
Rohan Kadam India 26 Bat Uncapped 20
Amandeep Khare India 23 Bat Uncapped 20
Siddhesh Lad India 28 Bat Uncapped 20
Mohammed Taha India 27 Bat Uncapped 20
Arman Jaffer India 22 Bat Uncapped 20
Saahil Jain India 22 Bat Uncapped 20
Subhranshu Senapati India 24 Bat Uncapped 20
Ravi Thakur India 23 Bat Uncapped 20
Tushar Deshpande India 25 Bowl Uncapped 20
Lukman Hussain Meriwala India 29 Bowl Uncapped 20
Chetan Sakariya India 23 Bowl Uncapped 20
Kuldeep Sen India 24 Bowl Uncapped 20
Mujtaba Yousuf India 18 Bowl Uncapped 20
Tejas Baroka India 25 Bowl Uncapped 20
K.C Cariappa India 26 Bowl Uncapped 20
M Siddharth India 22 Bowl Uncapped 20
Karanveer Singh India 33 Bowl Uncapped 20
Jagadeesha Suchith India 27 Bowl Uncapped 20
Midhun Sudhesan India 26 Bowl Uncapped 20
Vaibhav Arora India 23 Bowl Uncapped 20
Akash Deep India 24 Bowl Uncapped 20
Kulwant Khejroliya India 29 Bowl Uncapped 20
Arzan Nagwaswalla India 23 Bowl Uncapped 20
G Periyasamy India 27 Bowl Uncapped 20
Akash Singh India 18 Bowl Uncapped 20
Prithviraj Yarra India 23 Bowl Uncapped 20
Prince Balwant Rai India 21 Bowl Uncapped 20
Pardeep Sahu India 35 Bowl Uncapped 20
Sagar Udeshi India 34 Bowl Uncapped 20
Kushaal Wadhwani India 24 Bowl Uncapped 20
Akshay Wakhare India 35 Bowl Uncapped 20
Stephen Cheepurupalli India 27 Bowl Uncapped 20
Aniket Choudhary India 31 Bowl Uncapped 20
Mukesh Choudhary India 24 Bowl Uncapped 20
Sayan Ghosh India 28 Bowl Uncapped 20
Ronit More India 29 Bowl Uncapped 20
M Nidheesh India 29 Bowl Uncapped 20
M. Harisankar Reddy India 22 Bowl Uncapped 20
Simarjeet Singh India 23 Bowl Uncapped 20
Kuldip Yadav India 24 Bowl Uncapped 20
Zeeshan Ansari India 21 Bowl Uncapped 20
Varun Choudhary India 27 Bowl Uncapped 20
Prathamesh Dake India 30 Bowl Uncapped 20
Baltej Dhanda India 30 Bowl Uncapped 20
Saurabh Dubey India 23 Bowl Uncapped 20
Chama Milind India 26 Bowl Uncapped 20
Tanveer Ul Haq India 29 Bowl Uncapped 20
Mohammed Azharuddeen India 27 WK Uncapped 20
Avi Barot India 28 WK Uncapped 20
Kedar Devdhar India 31 WK Uncapped 20
Sheldon Jackson India 34 WK Uncapped 20
Vishnu Vinod India 27 WK Uncapped 20
Dhruv Jurel India 20 WK Uncapped 20
Arun Karthick India 35 WK Uncapped 20
Nikhil Naik India 26 WK Uncapped 20
Smit Patel India 27 WK Uncapped 20
K.L Shrijith India 24 WK Uncapped 20
K.S Bharat India 27 WK Uncapped 20
Aryan Juyal India 19 WK Uncapped 20
Sadiq Kirmani India 31 WK Uncapped 20
Rohit Sharma India 27 WK Uncapped 20
Sandeep Kumar Tomar India 22 WK Uncapped 20
Count: 145 (AR = allrounder, WK = wicketkeeper)

List of foreign players at minimum base price

Full name Country Age Category C/U/A Base price (Rs lakh)
Noor Ahmad Lakanwal Afghanistan 16 Bowl Uncapped 20
Wesley Agar Australia 24 Bowl Uncapped 20
Josh Inglis Australia 26 WK Uncapped 20
Nathan Ellis Australia 26 Bowl Uncapped 20
Tanveer Sangha Australia 19 Bowl Uncapped 20
Max Bryant Australia 22 Bat Uncapped 20
Jake Weatherald Australia 26 Bat Uncapped 20
Matt Kelly Australia 26 Bowl Uncapped 20
Tim David Australia 25 AR Uncapped 20
Aaron Hardie Australia 22 AR Uncapped 20
Nathan McAndrew Australia 27 AR Uncapped 20
Nayan Doshi England 42 Bowl Uncapped 20
George Garton England 23 AR Uncapped 20
Finn Allen New Zealand 21 Bat Uncapped 20
Josh Clarkson New Zealand 24 AR Uncapped 20
Gerald Coetzee South Africa 20 AR Uncapped 20
Marco Jansen South Africa 20 AR Uncapped 20
Jacques Snyman South Africa 26 AR Uncapped 20
Kevin Koththigoda Sri Lanka 22 Bowl Uncapped 20
Maheesh Theekshan Sri Lanka 20 Bowl Uncapped 20
Vijayakanth Viyaskanth Sri Lanka 19 Bowl Uncapped 20
Karthik Meiyappan UAE 20 Bowl Associate 20
Jon Russ Jaggesar West Indies 35 Bowl Uncapped 20
Jayden Seales West Indies 19 Bowl Uncapped 20
Count: 24 (AR = allrounder, WK = wicketkeeper)

All information courtesy iplt20.com. You can go through the entire list HERE