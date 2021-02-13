India vs England, second Test, day 1 live: Gill gone for a duck, Stone strikes early
All the live updates from the first day of the second Test between India and England at Chennai.
Live updates
Ind 0/1 after 1.3 over (Rohit 0)
WICKET! Gill shouldered arms and Olly Stone got it to come in. Hit him just around the knee roll and would have probably crashed into the stumps. India decided not to review the decision. Gill gone for a duck.
Ind 0/0 after 1 over (Rohit 0, Gill 0)
Broad starts off with a maiden over. Rohit playing his carefully. A good start is important for India – they need to take advantage of winning the toss.
The players are on the field and the second Test is all set to begin.
Playing XIs: Lots of changes for both teams.
India XI: R Sharma, S Gill, C Pujara, V Kohli, A Rahane, R Pant, A Patel, R Ashwin, K Yadav, I Sharma, M Siraj.
England XI: R Burns, D Sibley, D Lawrence, J Root, B Stokes, O Pope, B Foakes, M Ali, J Leach, S Broad, O Stone.
England news: Chris Woakes misses out from the 12-man England squad
Toss: Kohli wins the toss. Bumrah rested. Siraj comes in. Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav get a game too.
“We will bat first. We expect the pitch to slow down and roughen up drastically from Day 2.”
08.54 am: Murali Kartik during his pitch report felt that the wicket is very dry and it feels ‘very crumbly’. The team that wins the toss will want to bat first. The toss is going to be even more important this time around.
08.53 am: The fans are going to be back in the stadium today.
08.48 am: Left-arm spinner Axar Patel will make his Test debut. He has got his India Test cap in Chennai.
Preview: India warned England to watch out for its spinners in the second Test as the hosts look to level the series.
India suffered a crushing 227-run loss in the opening Test after England won the toss and kept the spinners at bay on a flat track to rack up a monster first innings total that put them in control.
Chennai’s M A Chidambaram stadium remains the venue for the second of the four Tests, but on a different pitch, and India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane backed his spinners to cause the visitors problems this time.
“(The pitch) looks completely different, I am sure it will turn from day number one,” Rahane told reporters.
“But again as I said before first Test match, but as I had said before first Test, you have to wait and see how it plays in the first session and take it from there,” he said.
“We have to forget what happened in the last match, focus on this and play a good game. We know these conditions really, so we have to put our best foot forward.”
Senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed nine wickets in the first Test, but got little support from the other end as Shahbaz Nadeem and Washington Sundar leaked too many runs in England’s first innings total of 578, which was helped by a 218-run haul by England skipper Joe Root.
Changes for England
England have left out James Anderson and Dom Bess for the second Test, with the visitors naming Stuart Broad, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes and paceman Olly Stone in their 12.
With speedster Jofra Archer ruled out due an elbow injury, Olly, who played his only Test in July 2019, or Woakes are expected to partner Broad in the Test.
“(Stone) is certainly looking very good in and around training,” captain Joe Root told reporters on the eve of the Test.
“As with a lot of players in the current time that they are in, they have to make the most of the little chances we get to play.”
Root said: “(Stone) has a big heart, huge amount of skill and pace as well, and will give variety within the attack if he gets the opportunity to play.”
The England skipper said they can have either Stone or Woakes making the starting line-up which will be decided after looking at the pitch.