A Decision Review System referral was on Saturday restored to England after an error by the third umpire on the opening day of the second Test against India in Chennai.

England were left frustrated and their captain Joe Root miffed after a blunder by third umpire Anil Chaudhary denied them the wicket of India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and a DRS review.

However, a few moments after it became clear that Chaudhary had erred, England’s review was reinstated.

The incident took place in the 75th over of the day when a Jack Leach delivery brushed Rahane’s gloves on the way to the forward short-leg fielder Ollie Pope.

As England appealed for a catch off the gloves, it was turned down by the on-field umpire before Chaudhary, failing to read the correct passage of play, also rejected the review thinking that there was no edge when the ball passed the bat for the first time. After some delay, the LBW mode was checked as it should be and it was ruled that the ball had landed outside the leg-stump.

However, the visitors appeared to clarify that they were appealing for a catch off the glove when the ball was on the way up and not the bat initially.

Seeing the replays on the big screen, Root was left unimpressed and the skipper also raised the matter with the on-field umpires. Chaudhary seemingly was happy with what he had seen as England lost a review.

The correct replay was later showed on the broadcast with one of the commentators rightly reading what was going on. The glove was evident on a slow motion replay and the Ultraedge confirmed it as well.

The review was later restored to England as per ICC playing conditions, but it’s not clear if that was the right call either.

As per 3.6.8 of the ICC’s playing conditions: A Player Review categorised as ‘’Unsuccessful’’ may be reinstated by the ICC Match Referee at his/her sole discretion (if appropriate after consultation with the ICC Technical Official and/or the television broadcast director) if the Player Review could not properly be concluded due to a failure of the technology.

Courtesy: ICC Handbook

Rahane, though, was dismissed six balls later, bowled by Moeen Ali for 67.

There was also some issue over a stumping attempt by Ben Foakes against Rohit Sharma when he appeared to drag his backfoot to a Leach delivery.

Though TV replays showed Rohit’s backfoot to be on the line (and hence out), the third umpire reckoned some part of it was behind the line and ruled him not out.

Out or not out? Phew mighty tight. Coat of sole paint...#indveng pic.twitter.com/8uJrFOYl8k — simon hughes (@theanalyst) February 13, 2021

While there was criticism that went the Chaudhary’s way for the failure to arrive at the correct decision, there were calls for more help for the third umpire with the referral system.

Here are some reactions to that controversial call.

'The ICC should commit to having a specially trained DRS umpire who sits alongside the DRS team — ball tracking, snicko, hot spot — and that person would be the person who made the decision as to whether or not a decision should be reviewed (not the players)' https://t.co/wyTAwGJZOw — Amit (@nottheamit) February 13, 2021

How can a third umpire not look at that?!?! 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) February 13, 2021

You’re kidding, what is the 3rd umpire on 🤣🤣🙈🙈 — Ben Duckett (@BenDuckett1) February 13, 2021

Two wickets lost unnecessarily, though Rahane got a reprieve he shouldn’t have, just a few balls ago. The TV umpiring job needs to be a specialist position #INDvENG — Hemant (@hemantbuch) February 13, 2021

Would you have given the stumping out? — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) February 13, 2021

Okay admitted Anil Chaudhary erred by not asking for a full replay of the Rahane DRS incident, but shouldn’t/couldn’t the producer/controller also assist the TV umpires in that regard? #INDvENG — S. Sudarshanan (@Sudarshanan7) February 13, 2021

My word, that's a shocker from DRS #INDvENG — Andrew Miller (@miller_cricket) February 13, 2021

Like batting, you have to see the ball through while reviewing DRS unfortunately the third umpire was is a hurry to press not out button. Rahane departed in the next over that averted a major controversy and England's lost review was restored #ENGvIND — Rajesh Pansare (@rajeshpansare) February 13, 2021

England have basically had to get Rahane and Sharma out twice. Stumping looked out.. farcical DRS. #INDvENG — Jack Mendel (@Mendelpol) February 13, 2021

And then there were some that saw the funny side to it.

DRS turning into VAR 🤣🤣 — Liam Livingstone (@liaml4893) February 13, 2021

Another difference between #DRS in Cricket and the use of #VAR (or at least in the Premier League) is the willingness of officials to recognise & acknowledge errors in a timely manner — Andy M Morley (@AnMoSportPsych) February 13, 2021

(With PTI inputs)