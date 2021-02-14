For the second outing on the trot, India’s star off-spinner Ashwin Ravichandran claimed five wickets as India skittled out England for 134 on Sunday, with the tourists conceding a first innings lead of 195 runs on day two of the second Test in Chennai.

Ashwin bowled Stuart Broad for nought, ending England’s first innings in the final session while responding to India’s 329. It was Ashwin’s 29th five-for in his 76th Test.

India vs England, second Test, day two blog

The innings once again was headlined by a spin bowling masterclass from the Chennai bowler. The wicket of Broad marked a special double century for Ashwin, as it was his 200th dismissal of a left-hander in Test cricket, the first bowler in history to reach that milestone.

R Ashwin claims his 200th left-handed batsman in Test cricket!

The first bowler to do so!#IndvEng#IndvsEng — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 14, 2021

R Ashwin's dismissal summary in Test matches Wickets Bowled Caught (fielders) Caught WK Stumpings LBW Ave Ashwin vs RHB 191 43 93 19 3 33 22.18 Ashwin vs LHB 200 40 88 19 5 48 22.40

Broad is Ashwin’s 200th left-handed dismissal. He becomes the first bowler to achieve the milestone. His first Test wicket was also of a LHB. #INDvENG — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) February 14, 2021

R Ashwin becomes the first bowler to dismiss 200 left-handers in Test cricket.



His most frequent victims - all lefties.

10 David Warner

9 Alastair Cook/ Ben Stokes

7 Ed Cowan/ James Anderson#INDvENG — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) February 14, 2021

Out of Ashwin’s 29 five-fors, 23 have come at home and he is now only behind Sri Lankan legends Muttiah Muralitharan and Rangana Herath, and India’s Anil Kumble.

Most five-fors in home Tests Player Matches Inns Home wickets Ave SR 5-fors Murali (SL) 73 134 493 19.56 50.8 45 Herath (SL) 49 92 278 23.65 51.3 26 Kumble (IND) 63 115 350 24.88 59.4 25 Ashwin (IND) 45 86 268 22.54 49.0 23 Anderson

(ENG) 89 169 384 23.83 50.2 22

Ashwin also bounced back after a disappointing outing in the 2016 Test match in Chennai against the same opponent, and has now picked up four five-fors in seven innings at his home venue.

Ashwin in Test matches at Chepauk: vs AUS 2013: 7/103, 5/95 vs ENG 2016: 1/151, 0/56 vs ENG 2021: 3/146, 6/61, 5/43

23rd five-wicket haul for R Ashwin in 45 home Tests - goes past James Anderson's 22 in 89 home Tests.

Only Muralitharan (45), Herath (26) and Kumble (25) have taken more five-fers at home.



A five-fer every second Test in India for Ashwin!!! 😱 #INDvENG — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) February 14, 2021

5 - Ravichandran Ashwin has claimed a five-wicket haul on 20 occasions since the start of 2015 in Tests; 5 more then any other bowler across that period. Gap. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/Pz4JaEo5QH — OptaJim (@OptaJim) February 14, 2021

Ashwin also surpassed Harbhajan Singh to become the second highest wicket-taker in Test matches played in India. Harbhajan took 265 wickets at an average of 28.76 and Ashwin went past that tally with his dismissal of Ben Stokes – a perfect off-spinner’s wicket.

Former captain and coach Anil Kumble is the leading wicket-taker in India with 350 to his name at an average of 24.88. He is, of course, India’s leading wicket-taker in Tests with 619 wickets to his name.

Harbhajan is third in the overall standings with 417 wickets and Ashwin, who is inching towards the 400-wicket mark, is fourth with 391. Kapil Dev is second on the all-time list for India with 434 wickets.

Most Test wickets in India Player Mat Inns Wkts Ave SR 5-WI 10-WM Kumble 63 115 350 24.88 59.4 25 7 Ashwin 45 86 268 22.54 49.0 23 6 Harbhajan 55 103 265 28.76 64.1 18 4 Kapil 65 119 219 26.49 55.7 11 2 Jadeja 33 65 157 21.06 56.1 7 1

Speaking of milestones, Ashwin had created a record in the first Test against England when he dismissed England opener Rory Burns in the second innings: something that had not happened in 100 years of Test cricket.

R Ashwin is the first spinner in over 100 years to take a wicket off the first ball of an innings!



Bobby Peel, 1888

Bert Vogler, 1907

R Ashwin, 2021#INDvENG — ESPNcricinfo stats (@ESPNcric_stats) February 8, 2021

England crashed to 39/4 in a dramatic morning session that saw the fall of eight wickets, including skipper Joe Root for six.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel and paceman Ishant Sharma took two wickets each while England wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Foakes remained unbeaten on 42 off 107 balls.

England lost half their side for 52 when Ashwin bowled Ben Stokes for 18 with a superb delivery that came in with the angle and turned away sharply.

Foakes, taking the place of Jos Buttler who returned home after the opening win in the four-match series, then put on 35 with Ollie Pope. The pair batted for over 50 minutes before pace bowler Mohammed Siraj struck with his first ball of the Test, removing Pope for 22.

Patel then sent back Moeen Ali for six. England managed to avoid follow-on but they did not have too many answers to India’s primary striker bowler at home.

And it was Ashwin who fittingly led his team off the pitch at his home ground.

Stats courtesy: ESPNCricinfo Statsguru and Cricket statisticians

With AFP and PTI inputs