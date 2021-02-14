Play

Expressing his respect towards Harbhajan Singh, Ashwin Ravichandran on Sunday cherished surpassing his former India teammate’s number of Test wickets in the country.

With 266 wickets, Ashwin is now only behind spin legend Anil Kumble’s 350 wickets in home Tests. He went past Harbhajan, who took 265 wickets in India at an average of 28.76, by dismissing Ben Stokes with a perfect off-spinner on the second day of the second Test against England in Chennai.

“When I was watching the 2001 series where Bhajju Pa (Harbhajan) was playing, I didn’t even imagine that I would go out and become an off-spinner for the country.

“I was still a batsman for my state, trying to accelerate a career towards batting and playing for the country, I wasn’t sure whether I would go on and become a player for the Indian team,” Ashwin said at a virtual post-day press conference.

The 34-year-old Ashwin, who has so far taken 391 wickets from 76 Tests at an impressive average of 25.26, was not aware of his feat until he had come for the media interaction at the end of the day’s play.

Ashwin recalled trying to bowl like Harbhajan.

“Lot of my teammates from that age, from that generation, you know, used to make fun of me, because I used to bowl like Bhajju Pa, my action, I used to try and bowl like him and all that.

“So, from there on to come one and actually break the record of something that he possesses, has to be incredibly special. I didn’t know of it, now that I do know of it, I feel happy. Sorry, Bhajju Pa...,” said Ashwin.

His 5/43 helped India bowl out England for 134 in their first innings and take complete command of the ongoing match at Chepauk.

Ashwin’s wickets at home have come at an excellent average of 22.67. The 34-year-old seasoned campaigner has picked five wickets in an innings a staggering 29 times and 10-wicket hauls seven times, with a best innings figures of 7/59 and match return of 13/140.

Kumble is India’s leading wicket-takers in Tests with 619 wickets to his game. Harbhajan is third in the overall standings with 417 wickets and Ashwin, who is inching towards the 400-mark, is placed fourth. The legendary Kapil Dev is second with 434 wickets.

Ashwin also became the first bowler to dismiss left-handed batsmen 200 times in Test cricket.

“I can’t really remember how it all started. Obviously the ball turning away from the left-hander is one very big advantage when it comes to offspinners. Likewise left-arm orthodox spinners enjoy bowling to right-hand batsmen.

“To me over the years, left-hand batsmen have tended to receive a lot of bowling from round the stumps. One thing I have learned and got better at is varying the seam position, the point where I use the crease, going wide on the box or as close as possible. Also change over the stumps. That is one angle I have used effectively recently,” Ashwin added.

Speaking about the pitch, Ashwin said patience was key, just as it would be in seaming conditions. He added: “Time and again there are conditions that will challenge, be it spin or seam. The only comparison I can say is if the ball is moving around 140-145 clicks [kph] off the deck, that has to be more challenging than somebody bowling at 85-90. Clearly, the challenges are way greater when you come up against seam. Just the same way when you come up against spin, you have to give it to the bowler, bide your time, and then probably cash in a little later. It is another art. As simple as that.”

