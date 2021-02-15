India vs England, second Test, Day 3 live: Moeen, Leach strike to reduce India to 106/6
All the live updates from Day 3 of the second Test at Chennai.
Live updates
Ind 106/6 after 36 overs (Virat Kohli 22)
WICKET! Axar Patel has been trapped LBW by Moeen. The decision was reviewed by India but it came down to umpire’s call. The predicted path showed it would have hit the top of middle. India lead by 301 runs. Axar lbw b Moeen Ali 7(18)
Ind 106/5 after 36 overs (Virat Kohli 22, Axar Patel 7)
Kohli and Axar are using the crease well. Going on the back foot whenever possible. The key on this wicket is to draw the batsmen forward.
Ind 97/5 after 33 overs (Virat Kohli 18, Axar Patel 2)
Kohli and Axar trying to stitch together another partnership and play out time as well.
Ind 96/5 after 32 overs (Virat Kohli 18, Axar Patel 1)
Poor bowling by Leach. The first ball was short and wide, Kohli helped it along for three runs. Then a half-volley later in the over that the India skipper hit for four down the ground. Poor on a helpful wicket.
Ind 86/5 after 30.3 overs (Virat Kohli 9)
WICKET! Bat, pad, caught. Rahane gone too. India are collapsing here. Moeen gets another wicket. Rahane c Ollie Pope b Moeen Ali 10(14)
Ind 82/4 after 29 overs (Virat Kohli 5, Ajinkya Rahane 10)
Back-to-back fours for Rahane. India don’t really care about the runs but they do want to spend as much time on this wicket as possible. Will be almost unplayable in the fourth innings.
Ind 74/4 after 28 overs (Virat Kohli 5, Ajinkya Rahane 2)
DROPPED! Kohli gets a life. Goes for the drive, can’t keep it down, a diving Burns gets his finger tips to it. Run-scoring is proving to be very difficult. Tough, tough chance.
Ind 69/4 after 27 overs (Virat Kohli 2, Ajinkya Rahane 0)
Moeen, an off-spinner, is bowling on a turning pitch to a right-hander but England have no leg-slip. Slightly odd to see that.
Ind 65/4 after 25.3 overs (Virat Kohli 2)
WICKET! Pant stumped too. He charged out of the wicket, ball turned sharply, Foakes collected it well and completed the stumping. Pant st Foakes b Jack Leach 8(11)
Ind 61/3 after 25 overs (Virat Kohli 2, Rishabh Pant 4)
After 19 balls, Kohli gets his first runs – just helped it along.
Ind 58/3 after 23 overs (Virat Kohli 0, Rishabh Pant 3)
Almost another wicket in the over – off a full toss! Pant going for the sweep, getting a top-edge. Survives. Moeen will feel better now that Rohit is back in the dressing room.
Rishabh Pant has come out to bat ahead of Ajinkya Rahane.
Ind 55/3 after 21.1 overs (Virat Kohli 0)
WICKET! Early wickets for England. Rohit Sharma has now been stumped. Just outside the crease. Rohit st Foakes b Jack Leach 26(70)
Ind 55/2 after 21 overs (Rohit Sharma 26, Virat Kohli 0)
A maiden over for Moeen. Kohli plays it out carefully.
Ind 55/2 after 19 overs (Rohit Sharma 26)
WICKET! Pujara gets the day going in the strangest way possible. Bat gets stuck in the crease and he is run out. Pujara run out (Ollie Pope/Foakes) 7(23)
We are all set for play on Day 3 to begin. India will continue to play positively and extend England’s misery.
How good was Ashwin in England’s first innings? The off-spinner was once again in his elements for India as he picked up back-to-back five-wicket hauls at his home ground in Chennai.
Day 2 review: India built a commanding lead of 249 after spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (5/43) helped skittle England for 134 on day two of the second Test on Sunday.
The hosts were 54 for one at stumps in Chennai with Rohit Sharma on 25 and Cheteshwar Pujara on seven. India are in sight of a victory that would level the four-match series after their crushing defeat in the opening Test.
Sharma, who hit 161 in India’s first innings, survived a stumping chance on 20 when England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes failed to gather the ball to his left off Moeen Ali.
Jack Leach trapped Shubman Gill leg before for 14 with his left-arm spin and the opener walked back after an unsuccessful TV review.
Ashwin had earlier claimed five wickets as England collapsed in response to India’s 329, conceding a lead of 195.
Talk about the pitch: When Dan Lawrence slumped to his knees after getting out on Sunday, it was the surest sign that England were groggy against India’s master spinners on a devilish pitch.
As England stare at defeat in the second Test in Chennai some pundits are saying it was one of the toughest wickets ever prepared.
Former Australia player and TV commentator Mark Waugh said the Chennai pitch was “unacceptable”, crumbling so early in the game.
Publicly, England put on a brave face over the collapse and the role of the wicket.
“Incredibly challenging,” said assistant coach Graham Thorpe of the pitch, who has experienced his share of batting in India.
“We know that pitches deteriorate here as a game goes on and this one has gone a little bit quicker.”
“They are obviously a very skilled spin attack in their own conditions,” he added. “It was a very good toss to win.”
When pressed further about the pitch, Thorpe said: “That is obviously for someone above me to look at.”