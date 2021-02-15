India vs England, second Test, Day 3 live: Kohli and Co look to drive home the advantage
All the live updates from Day 3 of the second Test at Chennai.
Day 1: On a tough pitch, Rohit Sharma proves how special a player he is
Day 2: Ashwin’s genius, Axar’s supporting act spin England into big trouble
Live updates
Day 2 review: India built a commanding lead of 249 after spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (5/43) helped skittle England for 134 on day two of the second Test on Sunday.
The hosts were 54 for one at stumps in Chennai with Rohit Sharma on 25 and Cheteshwar Pujara on seven. India are in sight of a victory that would level the four-match series after their crushing defeat in the opening Test.
Sharma, who hit 161 in India’s first innings, survived a stumping chance on 20 when England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes failed to gather the ball to his left off Moeen Ali.
Jack Leach trapped Shubman Gill leg before for 14 with his left-arm spin and the opener walked back after an unsuccessful TV review.
Ashwin had earlier claimed five wickets as England collapsed in response to India’s 329, conceding a lead of 195.
Talk about the pitch: When Dan Lawrence slumped to his knees after getting out on Sunday, it was the surest sign that England were groggy against India’s master spinners on a devilish pitch.
As England stare at defeat in the second Test in Chennai some pundits are saying it was one of the toughest wickets ever prepared.
Former Australia player and TV commentator Mark Waugh said the Chennai pitch was “unacceptable”, crumbling so early in the game.
Publicly, England put on a brave face over the collapse and the role of the wicket.
“Incredibly challenging,” said assistant coach Graham Thorpe of the pitch, who has experienced his share of batting in India.
“We know that pitches deteriorate here as a game goes on and this one has gone a little bit quicker.”
“They are obviously a very skilled spin attack in their own conditions,” he added. “It was a very good toss to win.”
When pressed further about the pitch, Thorpe said: “That is obviously for someone above me to look at.”