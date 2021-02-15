Indian badminton star PV Sindhu, in an interview with The Times of India, said that she left the Gopichand academy to train at the Gachibowli indoor stadium in Hyderabad because it is more similar to the venue that will be at the Tokyo Olympics later in 2021.

Sindhu requested that nothing else be read between the lines in terms of her decision as her personal equation with national coach Pullela Gopichand is fine. “I don’t have any differences with him,” she was quoted as saying.

“I have heard that the doubles players would also be training at the Gachibowli for the Olympics,” said Sindhu. “The indoor arena size is of international standards. It’s similar to that of the badminton venue at the Tokyo Olympics.

“Also, the AC blowers are a major factor for ‘drift’ inside the playing venue. Getting used to the drift because of the effect blowers will have on the shuttlecock will help us at the Olympics.”

Sindhu also informed that it was Gopichand who requested the Sports Authority of Telangana State to provide the Gachibowli badminton halls for practice to national camp players preparing for the Olympics and qualification tournaments.

Read the full interview by TOI here.