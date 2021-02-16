India vs England, second Test, Day 4 live: Ashwin and Axar will look to finish visitors quickly
All the live updates from Day 4 of the second Test at Chennai.
Day 1: On a tough pitch, Rohit Sharma proves how special a player he is
Day 2: Ashwin’s genius, Axar’s supporting act spin England into big trouble
Day 3: Kohli and Ashwin show there is more than one way to thrive on this Chennai wicket
Live updates
Day 3 review: Ravichandran Ashwin hit a sparkling century and took a key wicket Monday to edge India closer to a series-levelling victory in the second Test against England, who face a daunting target of 482 to win.
The tourists, who lead the four-match series 1-0, were struggling at 53 for three at stumps on the third day in Chennai.
Dan Lawrence, on 19, and skipper Joe Root, on two, will resume batting Tuesday on the turning pitch.
Left-arm spinner Axar Patel took two wickets including Dom Sibley, for three, and Jack Leach, who was sent in as nightwatchman, for nought.
“There is spin on offer but it depends how much speed you hit (as a spinner). Bowling slow is not helping,” Patel told reporters.
Pundits have criticised the pitch at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium with former England captain Michael Vaughan calling it a “Chennai beach”.
But Patel said no one should have reservations about the pitch.
“When we go outside India and get seaming tracks, we don’t say that the pitch has too much grass. People should change their mindset,” he said.
England spin coach Jeetan Patel said the team will not throw in the towel.
“We have got to keep staying positive. We have got stroke makers in the group and we want them to keep expressing themselves,” said the former New Zealand spinner.
“I am not going to say we are going to win this game but we are going to shake a stick at it.”